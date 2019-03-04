Coyotes pick up win over Findlay
ORLANDO, Fla. – South Dakota endured three separate rain delays on Monday, but finally finished off a 7-0 women’s tennis victory over Findlay in a match played at the USTA Tennis Center.
The Coyotes, now 2-7, dropped just one set in the match, the first of four over four consecutive days in Orlando, Florida.
The doubles team of Luana Stanciu and Jana Lazarevic opened the match with a 6-2 win over Christina Nieto Soto and Mikaela Hindenlang. Doubles tandems Emma Tranberg and Nanette Nylund posted a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles and Natka Kmoskova and Anastasiia Bondarenko prevailed 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Bondarenko, a senior, prevailed at No. 6 singles over Hindenlang 6-1, 6-1 to kick off singles play for the Coyotes.
Singles victories continued from Stanciu, Tranberg, Nylund, Lazarevic and Kmoskova as South Dakota snaps a four-match losing skid.
The Coyotes face Hampton on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. (CST) from the USTA Tennis Center.
Buena Vista beats Knox
STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The Beavers men's tennis team defeated Knox 8-1 on Sunday and improved to 3-2 on the season.
The match was the home opener for the Beavers.
John Foss improves to 4-1 at No. 1 singles with his victory. Kris Mintle and Aaron Mumm remain perfect at 4-0 with their No. 3 doubles victory.
BVU is now 16-14 in singles and 9-6 in doubles play this season.
Beavers are now off until traveling to Hilton Head, S.C., for matches over Spring Break (March 16-22).