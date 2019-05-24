GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Morningside College track and field team added five more All-Americans to its list on Friday at the NAIA national track and field meet.
Senior Aurora Arevalo finished second in the hepathlon. She finished third in the discus with a throw of 121 feet, 3 inches on Friday. She also finished tied for eighth in the long jump with a leap of 16-9 3/4.
The Mustangs' 4x800 crew finished seventh. The quartet of Dylan Lindstrom, Camden Beller, Zach Ambrose and Tyler Carney ended up with a time of 7 minutes, 45 seconds.
Dordt University won that race in 7:31. The four Defenders who earned the national championship were Jebadiah Merkle, David Temte, Anthony Ghiorso and Matthew Van Eps.
Van Eps also advanced to the 800-meter final for Saturday.