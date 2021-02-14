COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota sweeps Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota rode a strong defensive effort on Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 win over Omaha in the Summit League home opener.

The Coyotes, led by two solo and eight assisted blocks from Madison Harms, limited Omaha to a .064 hitting percentage, a season-low for a South Dakota opponent.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 11 kills and 10 digs while Maddie Wiedenfeld added seven kills, no errors and a .467 hitting percentage. Aimee Adams chipped in six kills, no errors and a .600 hitting percentage.

Madison Jurgens contributed 23 assists and nine digs while Lolo Weideman had 13 digs and four ace serves.

South Dakota, improving to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in Summit League play, had seven aces in the match.

Maddie Weideman had three service aces and Juhnke one during the first set, a set that featured one lead change and two ties.

Set two had two lead changes and five ties and saw Omaha rally from a 20-14 deficit to even the set at 22-22. The Coyotes though took advantage of some Maverick service errors, two of their three in the set, and finished it off on a block from Juhnke and Harms.

The Coyotes led from start to finish in set three, a set that saw Wiedenfeld with four kills, Juhnke three and Sami Slaughter and Adams two apiece. The set also featured service aces from Weideman and Laura Petterson, the first of her career.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0