COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

SIOUX CITY - Anna Wedel had 20 kills and 15 digs to help Northwestern sweep past Morningside 25-11, 25-22, 25-15 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball game played at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Friday evening.
The Raiders improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the GPAC while the Mustangs are now 3-6 overall and 2-4 in conference.
Emily Strasser led the Raiders with 17 digs while Lacey Reitz had 47 assists. Mackenzie Fink was also in double figures in kills with 10 for Northwestern.
Krista Zenk had 14 kills and Sabrina Creason 24 assists for Morningside. Creason, Zenk and Caitlin Makovicka all had 11 digs. The Mustangs travel to Mitchell, S.D., to play Dakota Wesleyan Sunday, Oct. 4.
BRIAR CLIFF DROPS 2: Briar Cliff's losing streak has extended to eight matches as the Chargers were swept by Jamestown on Saturday and then lost in four sets to the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.
The Chargers are now 4-8 on the season and 0-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Grace Hanno had eight kills and 13 digs in the loss to Jamestown as the Chargers only hit .079 percent. Jamestown won the match 25-6, 25-21, 25-15.
Northwestern won 25-22, 18-25-25-22, 25-17.
TEXAS TECH 3, IOWA STATE 2: No. 13 Iowa State rallied to force a fifth set but eventually fell to Texas Tech 16-25, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13 in a Big 12 Conference volleyball match at Hilton Coliseum Saturday.
Caitlin Dugan and Brooke Kanas had 17 kills apiece to lead Texas Tech 2-2 overall and in conference.
The match had 18 lead changes and 35 tie scores as the evenly matched units played a contest that lasted nearly two and a half hours.
Eleanor Holthaus had a match-high 19 kills for the Cyclones (2-2) while Candelaria Herrera had nine combined blocks and Jenna BRandy 51 assists.
Iowa State travels to take on No. 1 Texas in Austin next Thursday and Friday.
CONCORDIA 3, DORDT 0: Gabi Nordaker had 11 kills to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of the Defenders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match in Sioux Center Friday.
Dordt (5-3 overall and 4-3 GPAC) got six kills each from Corrina Timmermans, Karsyn Winterfeld, Brenna Krommendyk and Alli Timmermans.
Megan Raszler had 24 assists and Hannah Connelly had a team high 10 digs for the Defenders, who travel to take on Northwestern Monday. Concordia is 5-0 overall and in the GPAC.
