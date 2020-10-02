COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL:

SIOUX CITY - Anna Wedel had 20 kills and 15 digs to help Northwestern sweep past Morningside 25-11, 25-22, 25-15 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball game played at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Friday evening.

The Raiders improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the GPAC while the Mustangs are now 3-6 overall and 2-4 in conference.

Emily Strasser led the Raiders with 17 digs while Lacey Reitz had 47 assists. Mackenzie Fink was also in double figures in kills with 10 for Northwestern.

Krista Zenk had 14 kills and Sabrina Creason 24 assists for Morningside. Creason, Zenk and Caitlin Makovicka all had 11 digs. The Mustangs travel to Mitchell, S.D., to play Dakota Wesleyan Sunday, Oct. 4.

BRIAR CLIFF DROPS 2: Briar Cliff's losing streak has extended to eight matches as the Chargers were swept by Jamestown on Saturday and then lost in four sets to the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.

The Chargers are now 4-8 on the season and 0-6 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Grace Hanno had eight kills and 13 digs in the loss to Jamestown as the Chargers only hit .079 percent. Jamestown won the match 25-6, 25-21, 25-15.

Northwestern won 25-22, 18-25-25-22, 25-17.