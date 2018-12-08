OMAHA - Freshman Madelyn Deitchler came off the bench to score 17 points to lead Briar Cliff past College of St. Mary 73-60 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game Saturday.
It was the first double digit scoring game for Deitchler, a former Treynor prep standout. Faith Troshynski also scored 12 points, Alyssa Carley 11 and Taylor Wagner 10 for he Chargers. Taylor Vasa grabbed 10 rebounds to lead BCU on the boards (6-5 overall and 3-5 GPAC).
Alyssa Laudato hit eight 3-point shots and had 31 points to lead the Flames (2-12 overall and 1-7 GPAC). Trsta Merrical also had a double-doouble with 14 points and 11 rebounds for CSM.
BRIAR CLIFF (73)
Alyssa Carley 4-8 0-0 11, Taylor Vasa 2-4 2-2 6, Faith Troshynski 5-12 0-0 12, Taylor Wagner 3-6 4-4 10, Logan Ehlers 4-9 1-2 9, Jadyn Bussinger 0-4 2-2 2, Breanna Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Patric Martinez Sanz 2-2 0-0 4, Madelyn Deitchler 8-13 1-4 17, Mya Hendry 1-4 0-1 2, Ashley Hohenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 10-15 73
COLLEGE OF ST. MARY (60)
Alyssa Laudato 11-19 1-2 31, Ashley Nelson 0-6 0-0 0, Trista Merrical 5-19 0-0 14, Dani Carlson 3-7 1-2 7, Lynsey Curran 1-8 2-2 5, Veronica Kobza 0-4 1-2 1, Asana King 0-2 0-0 0, Alleigh Gates 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-67 5-8 60
Briar Cliff;18;18;20;17;-;73
College of St. Mary;13;12;16;19;-;60
3-point shooting - Briar Cliff 5-22 (Carley 3-7, Troshynski 2-8, Ehlers 0-3, Bussinger 0-2, Allen 0-2), CSM 13-37 (Laudato 8-12, Nelson 0-2, Merrival 4-13, Curran 1-8, Kobza 0-2). Fouled out - Ehlers. Rebounds - Briar Cliff 45 (Vasa 10), CSM 38 (Merrival 11). Assists - Briar Cliff 18 (Wagner 4), CSM 17 (Laudato, Merrival, Carlson, Curran, Kobza 3). Turnovers - Briar Cliff 27, CSM 27. Total fouls - Briar Cliff 18, CSM 14
DORDT 85, HASTINGS 66: The No. 15 Defenders trailed by double digits early in the game but rallied in the second half to win over the No. 12 Broncos in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Sioux Center Saturday.
Erika Feenstra scored 29 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Dordt, which trailed 22-12 after one quarter but outscored Hastings 26-13 in the second quarter to lead 38-35 at the half. Annie Rhinesmith also had 19 points for the Defenders (10-3 overall and 6-2 GPAC). Gabby Grasso scored 20 points to lead Hastings (9-4 overall and 4-4 GPAC).
HASTINGS (66)
Mackenzie Willicott 2-7 2-2 7, Harper Sheets 1-6 0-0 2, Gabby Grasso 7-15 6-6 20, Sophia Pankratz 0-2 0-0 0, Shandra Farmer 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Grenfell 2-5 2-2 6, Halle Plumbtree 4-10 1-2 9, Jada Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Schmit 2-11 1-2 6, Kelsie Zadina 3-4 0-0 9, Tatum Stenger 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Beacom 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 24-70 12-14 66
DORDT (85)
Kenzie Bousema 5-6 4-4 14, Rachel Evavold 4-8 1-1 9, Annie Rhinesmith 5-10 7-8 19, Payton Harmsen 4-10 0-0 12, Ebby Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Baylee Tetzlaff 0-2 0-0 0, Erika Feenstra 11-17 7-9 29, Makayla DeYoung 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Cunard 0-0 0-0 0, Mya Chmielewski 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn VanMaanen 1-2 0-0 2, Mari Smitsdorff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 19-22 85
Hastings;22;13;26;5;-;66
Dordt;12;26;28;19;-;85
3-point shooting: Hastings 6-23 (Willicott 1-4, Sheets 0-2, Grenfell 0-2, Plumbtree 0-1, Smith 0-1, Schmit 1-8, Zadina 3-4, Beacom 1-1), Dordt 6-16 (Rhinesmith 2-4, Harmsen 4-10, Tetzlaff 0-1, VanMaanen 0-1). Rebounds: Hastings 38 (Grasso 10), Dordt 38 (Feenstra 12). Fouls Hastings 19, Dordt 27. Fouled out: none. Assists: Hastings 10 (Grenfell 3), Dordt 16 (Rhinesmith 7). Turnovers: Hastings 23, Dordt 24.
WINONA STATE 61, WAYNE STATE 56: The Wildcats hit the first shot of the game but the Warriors answered with a 3-pointer to take the lead for good on its way to a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball win Saturday afternoon in Winona, Minn.
Rachel Novotny scored 21 points on 9-10 shooting from the field and also had a game-high 11 rebounds to lead Winona State (4-3 overall and 2-1 NSIC).
Kylie Hammer scored 13 points, Erin Nordling 12 and Brittany Bongartz 11 to lead Wayne State (5-3 overall and 1-2 NSIC). The Wildcats pulled to within 59-56 with 16 seconds left in regulation on a traditional 3-point play by Hammer but Allie Pickrain hit a pair of free throws for Winona to ice the game.
WAYNE STATE (56)
Kylie Hammer 5-9 2-5 13, Erin Norling 5-11 2-3 12, Brittany Bongartz 3-9 4-6 11, Andrea Larson 3-6 1-1 9, Halley Busse 2-7 2-4 6, Haley Vesey 1-8 0-0 3, Maggie Lowe 1-6 0-0 2, Taylor Reiner 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor Wangerin 0-1 0-0 0, Amelia Ivester 0-1 0-0 0, Autumn Mlinar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 11-19 56.
WINONA STATE (61)
Rachel Novotny 9-10 3-5 21, Allie Pickrain 3-14 2-2 10, Kayla Schaefer 3-5 0-0 6, Taylor Hustad 3-6 0-0 6, Emily Kieck 0-4 6-6 6, Sydney Lodermeier 2-7 1-2 5, Julia Silloway 2-5 0-0 5, Jennah Johnson, 1-3 0-0 2, Emma Fee 0-1 0-0 0, Alyssa Jurges 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 12-15 61.
Wayne State;8;14;21;13;-;56
Winona State;15;14;17;15;-;61
3-point shooting - Wayne State 5-26 (Larson 2-3, Hammer 1-3, Vesey 1-7, Bongartz 1-3, Mlinar 0-1, Lowe 0-3, Busse 0-3, Norling 0-3), Winona State 3-19 (Pickrain 2-11, Silloway 1-3, Kieck 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Jurges 0-2). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Wayne State 43 (Hammer, Vesey 7), Winona State 35 (Novotny 11). Assists - Wayne State 11 (Lowe 4), Winona State 12 (Hustad 4). Total fouls - Wayne State 19, Winona State 20.