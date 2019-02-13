CRETE, Neb. - Sierra Mitchell and Kailey Burke each went 5-for-11 from the field and scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Morningside to an 83-53 win over Doane in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball gamehere Wednesday.
Coming off a difficult home loss to Briar Cliff last Saturday, the Mustangs led by 24-18 after one quarter then took firm command after a 19-7 second quarter to lead 43-25 at the half. Morningsidecoach Jamie Sale gave ample playing time to his squad on this night, with 13 players scoring points. Skyler Snider was the lead rebounder for the Mustangs (11-10 GPAC and 19-10 overall) with seven. Haylee Heits had a game-high 16 points to lead the Tigers (3-18 GPAC and 6-22 overall).
MORNINGSIDE (83)
Sierra Mitchell 5-11 0-0 15, Haleigh Melstad 2-7 2-2 7, Sydney Hupp 3-9 2-2 8, Mady Maly 2-2 3-3 8, Skyler Snider 3-4 0-0 7, Jordyn Moser 1-3 2-2 5, Grace Meyer 1-3 0-0 3, Tayte Hansen 1-3 2-2 5, Abby Drieling 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Rodenburghh 2-3 0-0 4, Faith Meyer 1-4 0-0 3, Sophia Peppers 0-3 0-0 0, Kenna RIeck 0-0 0-0 0, Kailey Burke 5-11 3-4 14, Ashtyn Eckdahl 0-2 0-0 0, Alexandra Gill 1-2 0-0 2, Carissa Powell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-71 14-15 83
DOANE (53)
Mayme Conroy 1-6 4-4 6 , Sidney Blackburn 3-8 1-1 7, Beach McKenzie 5-11 0-2 13, Lauren Schmidt 1-9 2-2 4, Haylee Heits 7-16 1-2 16, Hannah Core 0-2 0-0 0, Nevaeh Miller 2-4 0-0 4, Nicole White 1-1 1-2 3, Hanne Dunse 0-1 0-0 0. Total 20-58 9-13 53
Morningside;24;19;27;13;-;83
Doane;18;7;16;12;-;53
3-point shooting - Morningside 13-34 (Mitchell 5-9, Melstad 1-6, Hupp 0-1, Maly 1-1, Snider 1-1, Moser 1-1, Grace Meyer 1-3, Hansen 1-3, Rodenburgh 0-1, Faith Meyer 1-2, Peppers 0-2, Burke 1-3, Ekdahl 0-2). Doane 4-18 (Conroy 0-2, Blackburn 0-3, Beach 3-6, Heits 1-6, Core 0-1). Rebounds - Morninside 44 (Snider 7), Doane 27 (Schmidt 6). Assists - Morningside 16 (Faith Meyer 4), Doane 10 (Conroy 4). Turnovers - Morningside 18, Doane 28. Total fouls - Morningside 14, Doane 14.
DORDT 83, BRIAR CLIFF 35: The Chargers couldn't find the magic formula they used to knock off Morningside over the past weekend falling to No. 12 Dordt in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Sioux Center Wednesday.
BCU shot just 20.8 percent from the field (10-48) and were down 37-12 at the hald as the Defenders rolled to the convincing win. Erika Feenstra had 14 points and Siennah Stamness 13 to lead Dordt, which improved to 20-9 overall and 13-8 in the GPAC. Logan Ehlers had six points to lead Briar Cliff, which fell to 14-15 overall and 8-13 in the GPAC. Briar Cliff will close out its conference slate hosting College of St. Mary's Saturday. The Chargers are currently tied with Mount Marty for the eighth and final spot for a GPAC post-season tournament berth.
BRIAR CLIFF (35)
Taylor Wagner 2-11 0-0 4, Taylor Vasa 0-1 0-0 0, Faith Troshynski 1-3 2-4 4, Alyssa Carley 1-5 0-0 3, Logan Ehlers 2-8 2-2 6, Ashley Hohenstein 0-3 2-4 2, Sarah Dreckman 0-2 0-0 0, Breanna Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Anna Reifenrath 0-0 0-0 0, Mya Hendry 0-3 1-2 1, Madelyn Deitchler 1-7 2-4 5, Jadyn Bussinger 1-1 2-2 4, Paityn Hagberg 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 10-48 11-18 35
DORDT (83)
Kenzie Bousema 3-6 3-4 9, Rachel Evavold 3-3 1-2 7, Annie Rhinesmith 3-5 3-3 9, Payton Harmsen 3-10 0-2 9, Ebby Prewitt 0-1 2-2 2, Baylee Tetzlaff 1-3 0-0 2, Siennah Stamness 4-7 1-2 13, Erika Feenstra 5-10 4-6 14, Riley VanHulzen 2-3 0-2 4, Makayla DeYoung 2-3 0-0 4, Kenzie Cunard 0-4 0-0 0, Mya Chmielewski 2-3 2-2 6, Jordyn VanMaanen 0-3 1-2 1, Mari Smitsdorff 0-0 0-0 0, Faith Anderson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-63 17-27 83
Briar Cliff;8;4;12;11;-;35
Dordt ;17;20;17;29;-;83
3-point shooting - Briar Cliff 4-14 (Wagner 0-3, Vasa 0-1, Troshynski 0-2, Carley 1-3, Ehlers 0-1, Allen 1-2, Deitchler 1-1, Hagberg 1-1), Dordt 8-25 (Rhinesmith 0-1, Harmsen 3-10, Stamness 4-7, Feenstra 0-1, Cunard 0-3, Chmielewski 0-1, Anderson 1-2). Rebounds - Briar Cliff 25 (Deitchler 5), Dordt 52 (Evavold 9, Feenstra 9). Fouls - Briar Cliff 21, Dordt 21. Fouled out - none. Assists - Briar Cliff 6 (six players with 1), Dordt 16 (Rhinesmith 7). Turnovers - Briar Cliff 32, Dordt 23.
NORTHWESTERN 88, JAMESTOWN 58: Darbi Gustafson scored 19 points to lead the way and the No. 2 Raiders moved into the final weekend of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball race with a 30-point win over the Jimmies.
Kassidy DeJong also had a double-double for Northwestern (24-3 overall and 18-3 GPAC) with 13 points and a dozen rebounds. Anna Kiel also had 12 points while Breana Schuiteman, Taylor VanderVelde and Sammy Blum all scored nine points. The Raiders are currently tied atop the GPAC with Concordia at 18-3 and defending NAIA Disivion II champion Dakota Wesleyan is a game back. Northwestern hosts Midland Saturday with a win assuring it share of the league title.
JAMESTOWN (58)
Olivia Anderson 2-4 0-0 4, Grace Benz 3-5 0-0 8, Kasey Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Correy Hickman 0-1 0-0 0, Noelle Josephson 1-3 0-0 2, Mya Buffetta 1-4 0-0 3, Lissy McCulloch 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Stoehr 1-8 0-0 3, Jenna Doyle 2-3 2-2 6, Mackensi Higlin 1-5 2-2 5, Paige Schmidt 1-5 0-0 3, Jory Mullen 4-5 0-0 9, Courtney Mosloski 0-1 0-0 0, Marina Nowak 2-2 4-4 8, Kayla Feldhake 0-3 1-2 1, Allison Jablonsky 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 20-55 9-10 58
NORTHWESTERN (88)
Marina Keck 0-0 0-0 0, Breana Schuiteman 3-7 2-2 9, Taylor VanderVelde 4-5 0-0 9, Brooke Hunwardsen 0-0 0-0 0, Sammy Blum 3-5 0-0 9, Jada Cunningham 2-4 4-4 8, Kassidy De Jong 5-11 3-6 13, Kailyn Groves 0-0 0-0 0, Darbi Gustafson 6-11 7-9 19, Haley Birks 3-8 3-3 9, Anna Kiel 5-7 2-3 12. Totals 31-58 21-27 88
Jamestown;18;10;13;17;-;58
Northwestern;17;26;24;21;-;88
3-point shooting - Jamestown 9-23 (Benz 2-3, Buffetta 1-3, Stoehr 1-5, Higlin 1-2, Schmidt 1-4, Mullen 1-1, Jablonsky 2-5), Northwestern 5-14 (Schuiteman 1-3, VanderVelde 1-1, Blum 3-5, De Jong 0-4, Birks 0-1). Rebounds - Jamestown 25 (Higlin 3), Northwestern 42 (De Jong 11). Fouls -Jamestown 28, Northwestern 18. Fouled out - McCulloch . Assists - Jamestown 5 (Stoehr 2), Northwestern 16 (Kiel 5). Turnovers - Jamestown 25, Northwestern 21.
WARTBURG 68, BUENA VISTA 54: The Beavers got off to a fast start but couldn't hang on and dropped their season finale in an American Rivers Conference women's basketball game played in Waverly Wednesday.
BVU (7-18 overall and 2-14 ARC) lead 20-14 after one quarter but stumbled in the second quarter and were outscored 13-3 to trail 27-23 at the break. Erin Gerke had 20 points, hitting six 3-point shots to lead the Beavers attack.
BUENA VISTA (54)
Erin Gerke 7-10 1-2 20, Jenn Poots 4-9 0-0 9, Holly Schneider 1-7 1-2 3, Morgan Muhlbauer 1-5 1-2 3, McKenna Whitehill 1-1 1-2 3, Jenn Schneider 2-5 2-2 7, Nicole Lange 2-5 1-4 5, Destiny Einerwold 1-4 0-2 2, Hannah Appleseth 1-4 0-0 2, Cassy Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 13-17 54
WARTBURG (68)
Adirnne Boettger 7-10 2-4 16, Ally Conrad 4-6 3-4 15, Emma Gerdes 5-12 1-2 13, Tori Hazard 4-5 1-2 9, Amanda Brainerd 3-7 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Volesky 2-2 0-0 4, Payton Draper 1-5 0-0 2, Alecia Kimball 0-1 1-2 1, Katie Linderman 0-2 0-0 0, Riley Murphy 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 8-14 64
Buena Vista;20;3;17;14;-;54
Wartburg;14;13;23;18;-;68
3-point shooting - BVU 7-18 (Gerke 5-6, Poots 1-1, Schneider 0-1, Muhlbauer 0-3, Schneider 1-3, Einerwold 0-1, Appleseth 0-2, Miller 0-1), Wartburg 8-17 (Conrad 4-6, Gerdes 2-3, Brainerd 2-4, Kimball 0-1, Liodeman 0-2, Anderson 0-1). .Rebounds - BVU 30 ( Gerke 5), Wartburg 33 ( Hazard 6). Assists - BVU 12 (Gerke 4), Wartburg 20 (Gerdes 6) . Fouled out - Muhlbauer. Turnovers - BVU 27, Wartburg 23.