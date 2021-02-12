COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Drake stymies Southern Illinois

DES MOINES — The Drake University women's basketball team scored 50 points in the final three quarters on Friday, and the Bulldogs beat Southern Illinois 83-54.
Sarah Beth Gueldner led the Bulldogs with 21 points. She made eight shots, and five 3-pointers. She came off the bench.
Indianola's Grace Berg led the starting five with 14 points. Center Point-Urbana grad Allie Wooldridge scored 13 points while Taylor McAulay scored 11 points.
The Bulldogs ended up with a 58-percent night from the floor. They ended the game making eight of their final 12 shots.
Makenzie Silvey led the Salukis with 15 points, as she made seven shots.
Rachel Pudlowski scored 12 points, and she made six free throws.
The Salukis shot 35 percent from the floor, with their best quarter coming in the first quarter on 7 of 15.
LATE THURSDAY
IOWA 88, NEBRASKA 81: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark didn’t score in the opening three minutes of the Hawkeyes’ game against Nebraska on Thursday.
This was a promising development for the Nebraska women’s basketball team as the Huskers jumped to an early five-point lead against Iowa.
Clark's slow start was, at least temporarily, a relief considering the Iowa freshman point guard ranks No. 4 in the nation in scoring and entered after posting back-to-back 30-point games.
In a flash, Clark went to work, and just like that it was her game. When she made a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter she already had 13 points, all in the final 6:40 of the quarter.
And Clark just kept going, scoring a career-high 39 points while leading the Hawkeyes to an 88-81 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Her previous high was 37 against Minnesota.
Her 39 points was the most in a women's game at PBA, passing the 35 scored by Nebraska's Jessica Shepard in 2015.
Clark has scored at least 20 points in 15 of her 17 college games.
But the West Des Moines product isn’t just a shooter. She also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Clark made a season-high six three-pointers on just 10 attempts, including two from really deep. She also scored on jump shots and runners in the lane. She didn’t miss a shot until there was 42 seconds left in the second quarter, when she probably rushed a three. She finished 12 for 18 from the field, and made all nine free throws.
“Obviously 39 points is a pretty special effort from any player, much less a freshman,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “The most impressive thing was just her efficiency. It only took 18 shots to get there.”