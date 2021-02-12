COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Drake stymies Southern Illinois

Clark's slow start was, at least temporarily, a relief considering the Iowa freshman point guard ranks No. 4 in the nation in scoring and entered after posting back-to-back 30-point games.

In a flash, Clark went to work, and just like that it was her game. When she made a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter she already had 13 points, all in the final 6:40 of the quarter.

And Clark just kept going, scoring a career-high 39 points while leading the Hawkeyes to an 88-81 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Her previous high was 37 against Minnesota.

Her 39 points was the most in a women's game at PBA, passing the 35 scored by Nebraska's Jessica Shepard in 2015.

Clark has scored at least 20 points in 15 of her 17 college games.

But the West Des Moines product isn’t just a shooter. She also had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Clark made a season-high six three-pointers on just 10 attempts, including two from really deep. She also scored on jump shots and runners in the lane. She didn’t miss a shot until there was 42 seconds left in the second quarter, when she probably rushed a three. She finished 12 for 18 from the field, and made all nine free throws.