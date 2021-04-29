Comet
SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has been charged with stealing more than $17,000 in rental payments.
- 10 min to read
MACY, Neb. -- Framed inspirational quotes decorated Galen and Tillie Aldrich's home on a bitter cold day in January 2020. Photos of their youn…
- 6 min to read
The burning remains of Kozee Decorah, a 22-year-old Ho-Chunk woman, was found May 16 at a cabin in a wooded area near Winnebago. Her fiancé, Jonathan Rooney, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death and is scheduled to stand trial on May 10.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager charged with murder has exhausted nearly all treatment options under the juvenile court system and should …
DENISON, Iowa -- Two teenagers were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the parking lot of the Denison High School.
MACY, Neb. -- After testing positive for the novel coronavirus in late June, Lenice Blackbird went to Big Elk Park to quarantine in a cabin.
SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.
SIOUX CITY -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on social media.
- 8 min to read
SIOUX CITY -- When they were kids, Muriel Walker and her sister Paulie would tickle each other's faces.
SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has recorded an additional three deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Friday.