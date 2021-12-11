Community support, population shifts could influence potential Cedar Rapids casino application

JOHNSTON -- Community support and recent population shifts are among the factors that could play a role in whether state regulators approve any future application for a new casino in the Cedar Rapids area, the director of the state’s gaming regulatory body said Friday.

Brian Ohorilko, administrator of Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, discussed the topic for this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS.

Linn County voters in November approved a referendum that clears the way for any community in Linn County to seek a state license to operate a gaming facility. However, that referendum was supported by 55% of voters, shy of the 61% that approved a similar measure in 2013.

The five-member state commission has twice previously rejected applications for a new casino in Cedar Rapids, in 2014 and 2017.

“Community support is a factor,” Ohorilko said of the commission’s process for determining whether to approve any new casino license. “I have been through five of these in different capacities with the commission: very spirited conversations, very difficult decisions.”

Another factor the commission weighs is whether a new casino would saturate the market by taking business away from other casinos in the region. There are casinos in Waterloo and Riverside, plus another eight along the Mississippi River. Ohorilko said a 2017 study projected a “significant market impact” by a proposed new casino in Cedar Rapids.

A new market impact study will be conducted for any new Cedar Rapids proposal. Ohorilko said the results are not necessarily preordained to be the same.

“Five years later we are interested to see what has changed (in the report),” Ohorilko said. “The population of Iowa hasn’t really grown, but we have seen a shift to more urban areas. And so it will be interesting and we are waiting to see what these studies show to get a better idea as to if there are any overserved or underserved markets in this state.”

On other topics, Ohorilko said sports gambling --- legalized in Iowa in 2019 --- generated $6 million in state tax revenue for the state in the most recent budget year, and that 17 companies have been licensed to conduct online sports betting, with four more set to come on board in the coming months.

“It's a very competitive industry right now,” Ohorilko said.

Ohorilko said despite that influx of companies conducting sports wagering and the money involved, there have been few regulatory issues for the commission to deal with. Upwards of 80% to 90% of sports wagering is conducted online, said Wes Ehrecke, president and CEO of the Iowa Gaming Association, which represents the state’s 19 state-licensed casinos.

“We have had very few regulatory issues,” Ohorilko said. “We will continue to provide regulatory oversight. And it has just been a really good story to this point in time.”

When asked whether online sports wagering may lead to a broader expansion of online betting --- which has been approved in six states --- Ehrecke said the association would remain neutral on the topic and that he does not expect any Iowa legislation on the topic next year.

“We have some of our members that support looking at it, there are others that are opposed, they have questions and thoughts,” Ehrecke said. “So this is going to need to evolve over the next year or two before any serious legislation or consideration would happen.”

“Iowa Press” airs on Iowa PBS at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and noon on Sunday, and can be viewed online at iowapbs.org.

