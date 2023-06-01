Want to help? Eat cookies

Stephanie Sellers, founder of Cookies and Dreams bakery, took the initiative like many others in the Davenport area to donate to the victims of the apartment collapse. But her cookies plan to bring more than just smiles to the community.

Sellers was inspired to create the “Davenport Disaster Relief Box”, a new cookie box of the bakery’s most popular cookies with the proceeds going directly to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.

“Our headquarters is two (or) three blocks from the apartment and I saw what a disaster it was,” she said. “We didn’t want to do something where we were profiting.”

Sellers wanted the box to promote a “Midwest and Iowa resiliency” amidst the tragedies of the displaced tenants and protests.

Two of the cookies included are direct influences of the Iowa community, including the PuppyChow Cookie as she likes to say, “No one does puppy chow like an Iowa company,” and the Hawkaroo cookie, the officially recognized cookie of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The business has received immense sales from the boxes which will all completely go towards the Recovery Fund currently providing immediate aid to the residents of the apartment.

“We had way more than anticipated, especially with shipping. Our sales have increased over 50% since we put this on our Facebook,” she said.

Along with the support through her business, Sellers and her husband passed out cookies and cold water during the recent protests, bringing joy to many of the protesters who stood outside in 90 degree weather throughout the day.

“We are founded and based in Davenport,” she said. “I can’t believe what it’s like losing everything or what the victims are going through so I wanted to do something to help.”

Sellers is currently working with her husband to find additional ways to directly support the victims of the apartment collapse, along with supporting the Recovery Fund.

Those looking to buy a box can go to the Cookies and Dreams website or donate directly to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.