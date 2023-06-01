Snacks and water is laid out on a table on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Select Hospital in Davenport. The Red Cross moved to the hospital after taking shelter at the CASI on Sunday after the building initially collapsed.
The Red Cross sets up their new temporary shelter on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Select Hospital in Davenport. Tenants that resided in The Davenport apartments that collapsed on Sunday can seek shelter and resources here.
The Red Cross volunteers puts out a sign on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Select Hospital in Davenport. The Red Cross is holding a resource fair for tenants on Satuday, June 3, to find community members and organizations wanting to help.
Jim Roseman sanitizes cots for incoming residents on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Select Hospital in Davenport. Roseman has been a volunteer with the disaster services at the Red Cross for 17 years.
Other supplies is available for tenants to grab on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Select Hospital in Davenport. The Red Cross offers assistance in housing and support for the tenants affected by the Davenport apartment collapse.
Those impacted or displaced by the partial collapse of 324 Main St. can find a degree of relief thisweekend at a "Multi-Agency Resource Center."
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Davenport YMCA, at 630 E. 4th St. Those planning to attend are asked to bring proof of address and a photo I.D. It is hosted by the Red Cross and other area agencies.
The agencies will provide disaster recovery assistance and other resources to impacted individuals.
For additional questions regarding the upcoming Multi-Agency Resource Center, call 571-562-1254.
As of noon on Wednesday, the Red Cross also began providing housing for displaced individuals or families at the former Select Specialty Hospital at 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.
There, victims of the collapse can find food and drinks, information, phone charging stations, health and mental health services and one-on-one support.
Red Cross Communications Manager Brian Williamsen said sheltered individuals could meet one-on-one with professionals about their experience with the collapse.
"If they do need any additional resources, we can point them in that direction," he said, later adding that Red Cross is working to get the word out about shelter availability. "… Even if folks just need to come in and cool off for a little while, we absolutely encourage them to do that. … The shelter is there as long as folks do need it, and we have individuals check in when they arrive. From there, those services are available."
The Red Cross will also shelter pets and is working with the Scott County Humane Society to provide pet supplies to displaced owners. Pet owners in need of supplies can fill out an online "Davenport Housing Disaster - Pet Relief" form at https://tinyurl.com/y2a3z9y8.
Before Wednesday, the Red Cross offered shelter at the neighboring Center for Active Seniors Inc. (CASI) building in Davenport.
"We knew it was going to be temporary (as CASI) because they don't use their facility during the weekend," shelter manager Tim Karcher said. "We're here to make sure people have a place to sleep. It's not fancy. Generally, it's cots in the middle of a room. Here, it's a little better than that. Because it's a hospital, it's almost like private rooms."
Karcher said 14 rooms were available at the new site, and the Red Cross could accommodate more through "congregate sheltering" (housing everyone in one room) if needed. Some are using Red Cross' meal services but are choosing to sleep in their cars, Karcher said.
Williamsen said the Red Cross hosted 14 shelter stays as of Wednesday morning.
Building owner Andrew Wold — and the entire property management team — issued a statement Tuesday in wake of the collapse.
"We have been working closely with the American Red Cross and other agencies to assist the displaced tenants affected by this event," the statement said. "We are forever grateful to them for all of their assistance with our tenants."
Williamsen did not directly answer a question about the extent of Wold and property managers' assistance.
Quad-City Times photo intern Elizabeth Pruitt, had just moved into 324 Main St. a day before the collapse.
She, too, hasn't been contacted by any building stakeholders but registered with the Red Cross at a reunification site on Sunday — they also have yet to notify her regarding assistance.
"Individuals who left their names with the Red Cross at the reunification center this weekend are being contacted this week," Williamsen said.
The Red Cross also offers a 24/7 Disaster Support Line at 800-RED-CROSS and encourages those in need of support, shelter or other resources to reach out.
Donations
Several community organizations are working in tandem to gather donations for displaced individuals, many of whom having lost nearly all personal belongings.
Food donations can be dropped off to the River Bend Food Bank at 4010 Kimmel Drive in Davenport.
Meanwhile, the Salvation Army is focusing its efforts on gathering personal hygiene and toiletry items, like toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, deodorant, body wash, etc. at their location on 100 Kirkwood Blvd. in Davenport. Displaced tenants can also pick up clothing vouchers from this location.
Local Salvation Army staff can also offer housing assistance information, but the organization's housing is full, said Patty Mixdorf, development and volunteer coordinator. Advice can be reached by calling 563-324-4808.
"It's very hard to find affordable housing here, in the Quad-Cities," she said. "That rapid shelter help, we just can't do. … I think between the community and all of the charitable organizations, churches— everybody is willing to help. I think we have a great community, here, so whatever we have to do, we can manage."
Clothing, furniture and other household donations (mattresses excluded) can be taken to the Salvation Army's site on 4001 N. Brady St. in Davenport.
The Quad Cities Open Network will offer financial assistance to former 324 Main St. households, based on the fund's available resources.
Those seeking relief from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund must first register for assistance with the Red Cross, which is providing Quad Cities Open Network with a list of eligible households.
To register, call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
According to an email from Anne Calder — vice president of development for the QC Community Foundation — additional grant opportunities to support other aspects of community recovery, like businesses or displaced households in nearby buildings, may be identified in the future.
Aside from local support, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also signed a disaster proclamation for Scott County on Monday, activating Iowa's Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP). Qualifying households — whose annual income is 200% or less of the federal poverty level — may receive up to $5,000 in grants.
Applications for the IIAGP must be downloaded online at https://hhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs and must be turned in to Community Action of Eastern Iowa by mail, email, in person, or by calling 563-324-3236. More information, including addresses to send applications to, can be had by calling the same number.
Applications will be accepted through Thursday, July 13, or until all program funding has been used. For more information on the IIAGP, call toll-free 1-877-347-5678.
The State is also offering Disaster Case Management services to all impacted households, regardless of income. Here, disaster case managers will partner with impacted individuals to develop a "Disaster Recovery Plan," facilitating access to a broad range of sustainable disaster recovery services.
