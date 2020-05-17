Congratulations, graduates

The Journal has a long history of honoring distinguished scholarship winners from metro high schools. You’ve probably seen our annual scholarship section.

Well, this year, we’re going one step further and we’re going to include photos of all graduates in a special section planned to run May 30. All those photos will be online as well, giving you an opportunity to pay tribute to the high school seniors who didn’t get to walk across a stage on graduation day.

We think it will be a memorable edition that will give the class of 2020 a tangible reminder of their high school years.

Area community schools will also get their moment in the spotlight beginning May 17. They’ll be featured in daily editions of the paper – something we also haven’t done before.

We hope you find it a real plus – another reason for being a member of the Sioux City Journal family.

On behalf of all of the folks at Journal Communications, we congratulate the class of 2020 on achieving this milestone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0