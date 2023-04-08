SIOUX CITY — Ryan Conmy netted his second hat trick of the season, propelling the Sioux City Musketeers to a 6-2 victory over the Tri-City Storm at the Tyson Events Center Friday night.

With the win, the Muskies moved closer to clinching a USHL playoff spot. The defending Clark Cup champions, who has won three of their last four and seven of their last nine, solidified their hold on fifth place in the U.S. Hockey League's Western Conference with a 27-25-2-3 record.

The top six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. Sioux City travels to Des Moines Saturday night to face the Buccaneers, who are in seventh place, 11 points behind the Muskies. Sixth-place Sioux Falls (21-29-4-3) is 10 points behind their Interstate 29 rivals.

Tri-City, which fell to 32-19-3-3, remained in fourth place, 11 points ahead of the Muskies, 70-59. The Storm lost ground to Waterloo and Lincoln in the race for the second- and third-seeds in the first-round of the playoffs, which start April 24.

Conmy, who entered Friday's match with 30 goals, opened the scoring against the Storm at the 5:44 mark of the first period. The rookie netted a power play goal to gave the Muskies a 1-0 lead. With the hat trick, he moved into fourth place in the USHL in goals scored this season.

Evan Werner tied the game at the 12:23 mark of the first, but Kaden Shahan notched the Muskies their second power play goal of the opening period at the 16:05 mark for his 16th goal, giving Sioux City a 2-1 lead they did not relinquish.

In the second period, Conmy scored again just 1:54 into the period. At the 9:01 mark, Colin Kessler netted his fifth goal of the campaign, punching in a rebound from a Grayson Badger break away and handing Sioux City a 4-1 lead.

In the third Tri-City pulled closer on an Alex Bump goal just 48 seconds into the period. The Muskies put the game away with a Tyler Hotson break away goal at 13:41 in the final frame, his 16th of the season. Sioux City scored their sixth and final goal on an empty netter from Conmy to finish his second hat trick of the season.

Croix Kochendorfer earned the win in net for the Musketeers, stopping 18 of the 20 shots he faced.