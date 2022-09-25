Considerations when choosing a major

About a third of college students will change their major sometime during their college careers, the U.S. Department of Education says, and about one in 10 will change majors more than once.

Students who change majors frequently risk losing valuable class credits and time as they move from program to program, so it’s important to make as few changes as possible once you get started.

More Than a Career

Your major determines much more than what career you may tackle after you graduate. Many students join clubs related to their major and take the same classes with the same people throughout their academic career, leading to lifelong friendships. Make sure that your major aligns with your passion and values, because it’s going to be a big part of your life for the next four or even more years.

Consider the College

When you’re looking at colleges, also consider how the majors you’re thinking about are taught there. Some colleges have a better reputation than others in certain subject areas, and that can lead to more opportunities down the road. You should also know if your chosen major will require more education, such as a graduate or even postgraduate degree for you to be successful. It may also help if you declare your major on college applications so that recruiters get a full picture of what you bring to an incoming class.

Think About a Minor

In addition to choosing a major, you’ll need to pick a minor, too, and you should be careful to choose one that reinforces skills across disciplines and prepares you to work in more than one industry. Micah Sadigh, a psychology professor, told U.S. News & World Report that he considers a minor “an interdisciplinary link” that expands how you think not only academically, but also about life and creativity.

Don’t Overthink Earnings

You should definitely consider what people in your major make after college, but don’t fixate on that. Graduates may take the skills they learned and put them to work in different, better-paying industries. Make sure that your first job out of school is one where you can learn and grow, not just get paid well. In the long run, what you’ve learned may count for a lot more than what you’ve earned.