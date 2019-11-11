Cook leads Vikings to 28-24 prime-time road win over Cowboys

"We thought it was going to be a challenge to get some explosive screens and get some explosive runs in this game to have a chance, and I think we checked those two boxes," Cousins said. "That's a big reason why we're standing here with a win instead of a loss."

Elliott had 47 yards on 20 carries after three straight 100-yard games as the Cowboys (5-4) fell into a first-place tie with Philadelphia in the NFC East.

"From the standpoint of numbers, from the standpoint of where you stand, this was a big game for us, and it's going to make it that much harder to get where we want to go," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said.

Despite throwing for 397 yards and three touchdowns, Prescott lost to Cousins for the first time after going 4-0 against the former Washington quarterback as a division rival.

"We had to make them be one-dimensional," Zimmer said. "I wish we had played better in pass defense than what we did. I thought we did a really good job with our run fits and the way that we tackled."

Cousins, who had 220 yards passing, beat the Cowboys for the second time in eight tries as the Vikings kept pace in the NFC North, a game behind division-leading Green Bay.