Cook weighs on transfer Kayla Caffey, who joins a talented middle blocker group

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says the program has added another offensive threat at the middle blocker position with the recent addition of Missouri transfer Kayla Caffey.

Caffey committed to the Huskers late last week, and has now signed her letter of intent. That means Cook can make an official statement about her, and he did so in a news release on Thursday.

"Kayla will bring a lot of offensive firepower to our team," Cook said.

"She was one of the leading hitters in the SEC and we like the fact that she's a graduate student and has a lot of experience. She played at a storied high school program, Mother McAuley in Chicago. She's got an offensive-oriented game and is very athletic. We're excited about the impact she can make with our team."

The 6-foot Caffey will join the Huskers for the upcoming season and be eligible to play right away. She redshirted her first season at Missouri, and then missed the 2018 season with a leg injury, so she’ll have two years to play for Nebraska.

Nebraska already has one major offensive threat at the middle blocker with returning All-American Lauren Stivrins. Now Caffey will probably compete with returning starter Callie Schwarzenbach, who is known more for her blocking, at the other middle blocker spot.