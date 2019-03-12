University of Antelope Valley Coconut Mauis
12 ounces raw sugar
12 ounces unsweetened coconut
1.5 ounces honey
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 ounces pastry flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 ounces egg whites
8 ounces melted chocolate
Mix all ingredients except chocolate in a large bowl until thoroughly blended. Heat over a double boiler while continuously mixing until batter reaches 120 degrees.
Remove from heat and partition. Round and flatten each portion to be roughly 1/2 inch thick. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown around the edges. Let cool, then drizzle with melted chocolate. If desired, sprinkle lightly with sea salt.
Alice Lloyd College Seven Layers of Heaven
1/4 cup butter
1 cup coconut
1 package butterscotch chips
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 package chocolate chips
1 can condensed milk
Melt butter in 9x13 pan. Spread crumbs; add coconut, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, milk and nuts, in that order. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool in pan.
Northwestern College Red Raider Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
1 cup crisco (butter style)
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
4 cups flour
3 teaspoons cream of tartar
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/3 bag chocolate chips
1/3 bag of white chocolate chips
Mix the first five ingredients in a mixer. Stir the remaining ingredients together with a spoon. Bake at 360 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Morningside College Cowboy Cookies
2 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups oats
1 package chocolate chips
1/2 cup nuts
Sift and set aside flour, soda, salt and baking powder. Cream the shortening and sugars; add eggs and vanilla. Add flour mixture. Stir in oats, chocolate chips and nuts. Drop by spoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.