Correction

Ashley Bowman is pro-choice, not pro-abortion as stated in a cutline on a photo on page A1 of Saturday's Sioux City Journal.
Congratulations, Dominic Eastman. You’ve been able to do what members of the Sioux City school board apparently haven’t.
A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine out of a Morningside restaurant. The store's current owners have posted on Facebook that the man has not been affiliated with the restaurant for some time
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
District Judge Shayne Mayer issued her ruling Tuesday afternoon in Dickinson County District Court, a month after Allison Decker stood trial on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit second-degree theft.
Grant Hilbert, 21, of Ankeny, made enough money from YouTube videos of him playing the Farming Simulator video game to help him buy 250 acres in Poweshiek and Mahaska counties.
One family relieved at the thought of justice for a little girl whose life ended prematurely. The other family distraught, knowing a loved one had just been found guilty of a crime that will land him in prison for the rest of his life.
SIOUX CITY -- A woman was found dead in a house fire on the west side Tuesday.
"The impact so far is a lot less requests and what I’m concerned about in November is I know a lot of people expecting to get that request form are not going to get it."
Chhabria Harris doesn't want cameras in the courtroom. Local media doesn't want to be left out.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hull, Iowa, man was placed on probation Monday for having sexual contact with a minor female several times dating back …
