Correction
Correction

Iowa Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, has praised the 1776 Unites initiative, which is an alternative to the New York Times-created 1619 Project. A Quad-City Times editorial, which appeared on the Journal's opinion page on Feb. 19, mistakenly said that Wheeler praised the report of the 1776 Commission, which was appointed by President Trump as a separate alternative to the 1619 project.

