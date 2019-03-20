The date of the exhibition between the Sioux City Bandits and Sioux City Stampede was incorrectly listed in Wednesday's paper. The Bandits game against the Stampede is Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center. The Journal apologizes for this error.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Sioux City man arrested after more than 450 THC cartridges found in barn
-
Flooding in Moville, Iowa: 'Not often you see whitecaps on the highway'
-
The Sears Diaries: A part-time cashier tells all in a department store's final days
-
Dakota Dunes residents prepare to evacuate as the Missouri River rises above flood stage
-
Corps again raises Gavins Point Dam water releases due to rain, snowmelt
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
First prize is $1,000; the contest voting period ends Monday, July 23, at 11:59 p.m. CDT.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault