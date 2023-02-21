State lawmakers on Monday held a hearing on Iowa school districts’ processes for reviewing and removing school library books and materials some parents and community members deem obscene and divisive. The Waukee school district pulled the book “Gender Queer” off its library shelves after parents complained that the books had exposed their students to inappropriate content. An article appearing on page A1 of Tuesday’s Journal e-edition under the headline, "Heated exchange over library books" identified the wrong school district.