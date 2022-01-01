Cost of farm production expected to rise in 2022

With input prices surging and the availability of products for spring unknown, the cost of farm production will likely be higher in 2022.

Add to that supply chain problems and higher costs for new equipment, those involved in agriculture will be paying close attention to the farm economy as we get closer to spring.

Bryon Parman, North Dakota State University Extension agricultural finance specialist, took a look back – and a look ahead – at the ag economy during a virtual webinar in November.

“Next year may be a year where soil testing is as important as it has ever been,” Parman said. “Obviously, with fertilizer and nutrient prices being as high as they are, it is imperative that we do not apply any more than we absolutely have to.”

Parman does not feel 2022 will be as strong of a farm year as 2020-21 has been with the higher net farm incomes.

“If these (input) costs persist, we are probably looking at a reduced year next year compared to 2020-21 with the production costs we are facing across the board,” he said.

In 2021, Parman said the USDA predicts that net farm income nationally will turn out to have been the highest in seven years.

Many regions of the country had good yields and there were good commodity prices overall, but the cost of production, rising in nearly every input area, will impact 2022 farm income.

Input costs

“As farmers approach the new year, fertilizer costs, for one, are rapidly increasing,” Parman said.

He pointed out that (as of Nov. 8) retail potash started the year at $360 per ton and had doubled by November.

MAP and DAP fertilizer products are both up 60 percent. Phosphorus is “off the charts higher,” and urea, which started 2021 below $400 per ton, was costing $830, more than double.

“We started 2021 with relatively lower fertilizer and nutrient prices, along with higher commodity prices,” he said. “Looking into next year, there will be sticker shock for producers when they buy inputs to achieve the same yields as they have had previously.”

Other inputs are rapidly growing, as well.

Farm machinery costs in January 2021 were the same as in 2018. Now they are increasing dramatically, along with used equipment prices.

“New equipment is on a sharp march upward,” he said.

Chemical manufacturing, which includes herbicides and pesticides, has increased “remarkably,” Parman said.

In addition, long distance trucking and freight costs have seen a big increase, and a steep climb upward.

“The only one that has not marched upward (in some areas) is cash rents, but we will see in the spring,” he said.

Feed commodities, hay prices higher

For livestock producers, feed commodities like corn and distillers grains are seeing price increases.

“The drought impacted hay prices, which are higher, and feed, supplements, and concentrates are up – but not sharply up – since a year ago,” he said.

Consumer food prices at home and in restaurants are rising and will likely be higher in 2022.

Will input costs come down when producers need to purchase them as we get closer to spring?

Since some fertilizer is imported from other countries, Parman doesn’t think that will happen. China’s manufacturing facilities have shut down and many products are imported from there.

Supply chain problems to obtain products have impacted the cost of production, as well.

Parman pointed out that Northern Plains states are one of the later-planting states.

By the time producers need to apply fertilizer and do side-dressings, other states (in the south, such as Texas, Nebraska, and Iowa) have already purchased products first.

“I do know some co-ops are not allowing the pricing of spring fertilizer at any cost because they are not sure of how much product they will have. They may have to ration products,” he said.

Looking at North Dakota

Parman looked back at the past few years, comparing North Dakota with the national rankings in the ag economy.

Nationally, in 2020, North Dakota ranked 11th for cash receipts for all crops in 2020, with 84 percent of ag output in the state being crop production, totaling $5.9 billion in revenue.

The state ranked 34th in animals and animal products at $1.1 billion in 2020, and was 16th nationally in cattle and calves, the state’s primary livestock output.

In general, North Dakota ranks 21st in the U.S., with all ag output, at $7 billion.

Producers and others may wonder why that number isn’t higher.

“The reason our state is not substantially higher than 21st is that a lot of what North Dakota produces are raw materials that go into value-added ag commodity industries, such as the beef, pork, and poultry industries,” Parman said.

Value-added ag adds “billions and billions” to certain states’ ag output.

For example, Parman pointed out that California raises and sells produce, as well as dairy, which is a value-added part of the ag industry. Kansas and Nebraska add billions to their ag output with cattle finishing operations.

North Dakota is trying to do the same, with recent news of soybean crushing facilities and a wet corn mill in the state’s future.

Farm income higher in 2020

Parman pointed out that 2020 was positive for the North Dakota’s economy, including the state’s farm economy. Net farm income was higher in 2020 than it had been in previous years.

“Net farm income was the highest in 2020 it had been since 2012,” he said.

Parman explained the year 2012 is often used as a benchmark year for the state – because there was a drought nationwide.

Net farm income in 2012 ranged from $175,000-$200,000 based on farm business management data.

“It was the best year in North Dakota because there was a drought nationwide that did not impact the state,” Parman said. “In fact, we had big yields that year relative to the rest of the country. Commodity prices were high and a lot of producers were able to take advantage of them.”

While 2020 did not reach the levels of 2012, net farm income was stronger than it had been in the six years preceding.

But if federal farm program payments are removed, including the Market Facilitation Program (MFP 1 and 2), Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), and other conservation programs like the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), that amount would be substantially lower.

“A lot of farm income did not come from commodity sales in 2020, but from ad hoc programs,” Parman said. “It is hard to overstate just how important those programs were.”

In 2012, the amount was more from commodity sales than the federal programs. Before 2020, 2019 and 2018, were the highest amounts in a year.

“2020 nearly doubled both of those combined,” he said.

With crop insurance and other federal payments, that amount stays close to $200,000, but without that, the amount is close to a negative $80,000.

Crop insurance

“When something like a global pandemic happens, it can illustrate how important crop insurance and government payments are to the state’s ag economy. And in a year where we had a lot of prevent plant, those crop insurance payments help, as well,” he said.

In 2020, the amount of money borrowed and principle paid were about even.

“It was the first time, except for 2014-17, that the amount of money borrowed stayed the same or declined slightly,” Parman said.

Government payments

There were surveys taken on what farmers did with leftover CPAP and MFP payments, and the number one response was to “pay down debt.”

“Purchasing new farmland was low on the survey, but also higher on the list was replacing equipment because there was not enough cash flow (in other years) generated to replace depreciated equipment,” he said.

When trade disputes impacted farming, MFP programs became something farmers were entitled to.

“Ad hoc, disaster and trade assistance payments started overwhelming all the other farm payments,” Parman said.

In 2019, MFP 2 became “the largest farm program ever,” and in 2020, CFAP “swamped even that.”

Ad-hoc programs became the biggest farm program payments across the nation. Yet, they are basically “one-off” programs and no one is sure how much the payments will be.

Parman explained these ad-hoc programs payments aren’t known until after the fact, putting a wrench in farm business planning for both farmers and ag lenders.

With the regular Farm Bill programs, farmers can look to the future and there is an instruction set on when and how much these payments will be.

Livestock producers made the difference for why North Dakota’s ag economy was higher in 2020.

“All of a sudden, cow/calf producers and some other livestock producers were being paid part of the ad hoc payments,” Parman said.

Land values and cash rents

Parman said land values and cash rents are another major part of farm wealth and the ag economy.

Cash rents for cropland and pastureland have stayed relatively flat across the region for the past six years, on average, although there are more fluctuations in pastureland.

Land values have also stayed flat.

“The moral of this story over the past six years is there just hasn’t been much movement in average land values,” he said.

Higher quality land tends to hold its value over time, and it is not as vulnerable to commodity price increases or decreases.

Regions that are able to take advantage of improved technologies, such as areas raising corn and soybeans, have seen higher land values.

USDA is predicting higher land values nationwide, less than 10 percent, because of higher commodity prices.

In summary, Parman does not see land values increasing by large amounts, and that is good news for producers.

“If farmland prices are not increasing, but there is a positive inflationary rate – then in real dollar terms, farmland prices are actually decreasing,” he concluded.

If there is an increase in land prices, the increase will probably not be a double-digit increase. It would essentially be an inflation correction.

