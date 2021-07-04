Cougars' early-inning rallies down X's

SIOUX CITY – (LATE SATURDAY) The largest crowd this season at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park saw the Kane County Cougars put together two early rallies to beat the Sioux City Explorers 7-4 on Saturday.

The Cougars struck quickly in the top of the first inning as the first four batters reached and scored. A Gavin LaValley RBI double opened up the scoring, and was quickly followed by a two run double by Kacy Clemens. Clemens scored a couple of batters later on a Mitch Reeves base hit to cap the rally and put Kane County up 4-0 before the X’s even had a chance to hit.

Sioux City did most of their damage offensively tonight in the bottom of the first. The Explorers matched Kane County in the bottom of the frame by having the first four men reach on singles. Jose Sermo got Sioux City on the board with a line drive to right field to make it a 4-1 game. Lane Milligan then scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to right field to cut the Cougars lead in half 4-2.

In the third, Kane County added to its lead as a two run double off the bat of Mark Karaviotis expanded the lead to 6-2. A Nick Santoro single, brought Karaviotis home to make it a 7-2 ballgame.