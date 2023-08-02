SIOUX CITY — Seven counties in Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota are considered "maternity care deserts," according to a new report from the March of Dimes.

The report identifies maternity care deserts as counties across the country where there's a lag in the availability of birthing facilities, maternity care providers and the percentage of women with health insurance.

Lyon, Osceola, Ida and Sac counties in Northwest Iowa have been classified as maternity care deserts, along with Dixon County and Knox County, Nebraska, and Turner County, South Dakota. Dakota County, Nebraska, has "low access," according to the March of Dimes.

In the spring of 2018, The Journal reported on Northwest Iowa women having to travel farther to deliver their babies, as obstetric units closed. That story, which was published on April 22, 2018, cited the same four counties — Ida, Lyon, Sac and Osceola, as being without obstetric units. Providers cited fewer births, a lack of family physicians, low Medicaid reimbursement rates and high malpractice insurance costs as among the reasons why their rural OB units had closed.

The March of Dimes report identified 33.3% of Iowa counties as maternity care deserts compared to 32.6% of counties in the United States overall. The state saw a 6.7% decrease in the number of birthing hospitals between 2020 and 2019. The report stated that 4,176 babies were born in maternity care deserts in Iowa, 11.3% of all births.

"Overall, women in Iowa have a moderate vulnerability to adverse outcomes due to the availability of reproductive health care services," the report stated.

Women with chronic health conditions, for example, have a 48% increased likelihood of preterm birth compared to women with none, according to the report.

Nebraska and South Dakota women have a "very high vulnerability" to adverse outcomes due to the availability of reproductive health care services.

Nebraska saw a steeper decline in the number of birthing hospitals than Iowa did. The report listed Nebraska has having an 8% decrease between 2020 and 2019. In Nebraska, there were 2,073 babies born in maternity care deserts, 8.4% of all births.

South Dakota, however, saw a 14.3% increase in birthing hospitals during that time period. But the percentage of counties in South Dakota defined as maternity care deserts (56.1%) is still higher than Iowa's (33.3%) and Nebraska's (51.6%), according to the report.