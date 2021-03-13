COVID-19 ONE YEAR LATER: Virus sickened thousands of Iowans working in meatpacking plants

Shoulder-to-shoulder production lines. Crowded shift changes. Packed break and locker rooms.

The environment of meatpacking plants proved the perfect place for COVID-19 to spread. Weak mitigation efforts by companies early in the pandemic added to the outbreaks. Thousands of workers became infected with the virus, some dying. Meatpacking infections spread into entire communities, workers giving the virus to spouses who worked in nursing homes or neighbors at the grocery store.

An outbreak at Tyson Foods' Dakota City plant sent the Sioux City metro area skyrocketing to the top of the nation's coronavirus hotspots for much of late April and early May.

Nearly 700 workers at the 4,500-employee beef plant had tested positive for the virus as of April 29, a source familiar with the situation told the Journal. Two days later, facing growing public scrutiny over the spread, Tyson shut down the world's largest beef plant for six days for a deep cleaning and to screen the remaining workers for the virus.

On May 8, a few days after the testing finished, Dakota County reported a single-day record of 361 new positive tests, while Woodbury County confirmed 161 new cases. Twenty days later, Tyson reported 786 active cases at the Dakota City plant, but company officials said that number was continuing to decline.