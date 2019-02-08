CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Dakota softball rebounded from a tough opening-game loss to beat previously unbeaten and tournament host Charleston Southern Friday on the Coyotes’ first day of the 2019 season. Dayton downed USD 4-3 in nine innings in the opener before the Coyotes earned an 8-2 win against the Buccaneers.
South Dakota senior pitcher Dustie Durham went 5-for-8 on the day with two triples, a double and four RBIs. She also tossed a complete game against Charleston Southern (2-1), scattering eight hits and striking out six.
It was also an impressive debut for freshman Jadyn DeWitte who was in line to be the hero against Dayton (2-1). DeWitte singled in her first collegiate at bat, drew a walk in her second, and delivered an RBI double in her third that gave USD a 3-1 lead against the Flyers heading into the seventh inning.
USD sophomore pitcher Sarah Lisko drew the opening-game assignment and took a three-hitter into the seventh inning. All three hits had come back in the second inning. But an error and a hit by pitch put the tying runs on and Megan Gist brought them home with a two-out, game-tying double that just got past Coyote left fielder Ashtyn Blakeman. The hit ended an 0-for-17 streak against Lisko by the Flyers.
Dayton outfielder Kelly Fitzgerald led off the top of the ninth with a double off Durham, who had just relieved Lisko, and came around to score on a ground ball out later in the inning. Jessica Gilliam got the final three outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Flyers the victory.
USD used a three-run fifth to take a 5-1 lead against Charleston Southern in the nightcap. Durham had an RBI single, Jessica Rogers hit a sacrifice fly to right, and Jamie Holscher delivered a two-out RBI. Shortstop Lauren Eamiguel tacked on two more insurance runs in the seventh with a base hit to center.