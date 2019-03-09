TEMPE, Ariz. | Alexis Devers, a former redshirt at New Mexico State pitched a three-hitter and got the win as South Dakota clipped the Aggies 4-3 in a softball game at the Arizona State Tournament Saturday evening.
Devers fanned one and gave up three walks to get the win. USD took a 3-0 lead in the third inning with three runs scoring on RBI's by Dustie Durham, Jamie Holscher and Lauren Wobken.
After NMSU answered with three in its half of the third, South Dakota got the deciding run in the fourth on a two-out wlld pitch that scored Lauren Eamiguel who singled and went to second on a stolen base ahead of the winning hit.
Eamiguel was 2-for-3 to lead the Coyotes' six-hit offense. Alexis Devers suffered the pitching loss.
ARIZONA STATE 12, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: Abby Andersen pitched a three-hitter while leading No. 16 Arizona State to a victory over the Coyotes Sunday at Farrington Stadium.
Bella Loomis hit two home runs for Arizona State, a grand slam that highlighted a 7-run first inning and a two-run shot in the third. She has nine home runs this season.
South Dakota (16-12) had two of its hits in the second inning. Skylar Arellano had reached on an error before teammates Lauren Eamiguel and Camille Fowler had consecutive singles to load the bases. However, Alyssa Fernandez grounded into a 5-2-3 double play and Dustie Durham grounded out to second base to end the threat.
ST. FRANCIS 4, DORDT 3: St. Francis rallied from a 2-1 deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, then won Saturday's game at Tuscon, Ariz., with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Rachel Evavold and Hailey Heeringa each went 2-for-4 for the Defenders. Abby Smith and Erin Bredemus each recorded RBI singles in the seventh inning.
Natalie Vos was the losing pitcher.
DORDT 5, BENEDICTINE-MESA 2: Dordt led from start to finish while posting a victory over Benedictine-Mesa Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
Jessica Oules was 2-for-4 for Dordt (3-5). Carley De Roin hit an RBI single in the second inning while Marissa VandenBerg hit a two-run single in the third inning.
Winning pitcher Jennifer Soodsma allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out three.