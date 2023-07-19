Briar Cliff head football coach Shane LaDage this week announced the hiring of Kristian Crabb as the team’s new offensive line coach, and the promotion of Nathan Koziol to associate head coach.

“I’m excited to bring in Kristian and his fiancé Jenna to our program,” LaDage said in a statement. “Kristian was highly recommended by some people I have a great deal of respect for, and he was excellent throughout the entire interview process. He has experience at some good programs and had a great playing career as an offensive lineman. I think his personality will be a great fit on our staff and our players will love him. He cares deeply about developing men on and off the field and I’m confident he will do great things leading our offensive line and coordinating our run game.”

Crabb comes to Briar Cliff after serving as Chadron State College’s tight ends and long snapper’s coach. He managed the instruction and coaching of the tight ends position, while also reviewing tape of opponents to identify strategies and assisted in the development of the weekly run and pass gameplans. Crabb coached Peter Krohn, a tight end, to second team all-RMAC honors and was ranked as a CFB Network Top-15 tight end in NCAA Division II that season.

Prior to his time at Chadron State, he spent a season as the tight ends and long snapper’s coach at Southeastern Oklahoma State where he helped guide two offensive linemen to first team and honorable mention all-GAC honors.

Crabb is a graduate of Southwest Minnesota State where he was a member of the football and track and field teams. He holds a degree in exercise science and a master’s in sports administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State.

“I’ve valued my relationship with Nathan for several years and he’s earned the position of Associate Head Coach,” LaDage said in the statement. “Nathan handles a number of tasks that are vital to the success of our program, and I will continue to lean on him to help lead us into the future. Additionally, he’s done an outstanding job since his promotion to Defensive Coordinator and has the respect of not only our staff and student-athletes, but with countless faculty and staff members on our campus.”

Koziol joined the Cliff in January 2021 as the special team’s coordinator and coached Jonathan Branner to an all-conference selection in 2022. Koziol also serves as the team’s recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach. In his previous coaching stints at Minot State and Loras, Koziol guided four players to all-conference selections on special teams and at defensive back.

As the recruiting coordinator, Koziol was an integral part to the 2023 recruiting class that saw over 40 student-athletes committing to the Cliff, with over 20 being from the Iowa, Nebraska or South Dakota.

“I want to thank Coach LaDage and our Administration for the opportunity to serve our student-athletes in this role,” Koziol said in a statement. “I am excited for the future of the Chargers and proud to be a member of Briar Cliff University!”

The Chargers open the 2023 season with three straight away games, beginning with Waldorf at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 in Forest City, Iowa. Briar Cliff will play their first home game at 1 p.m. Sept. 23, following a bye week, on Memorial Field against Hastings.