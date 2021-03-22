Creighton moves onto Sweet 16 for first time since 1974

It’s how they convincingly put away No. 13 seed Ohio (17-8) and stamped their place in CU lore Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

No. 5 seed Creighton ended the first half with a 20-4 run to seize control, using its energized defensive effort to spark an overwhelming scoring surge on the other end. The Jays (22-8) raced down the court for dunks, layups and 3-pointers, zipping the ball around so quickly that the Bobcats weren’t able to keep up.

A second-half lull nearly did allow Ohio to crawl back into the game late. The CU lead got trimmed to 65-56 with 2:26 remaining.

But Zegarowski guided in a floater the next time down and nailed two free throws a few moments later to ice the win.

He was soon standing on the scorer’s table pointing to the crowd as his teammates skipped across the court to the locker room, where they’d eventually douse one another with water as they shouted and danced in their impromptu mosh pit.

“To sacrifice and do everything that they've done to allow us to get to this day has been pretty incredible by a special group of young guys,” coach Greg McDermott said. “So I couldn't be more proud of them.”

McDermott said he told the players before the game that “this is where they were supposed to be.”