Crossword 6/11

Across
1 Bud holder
8 Horrified
14 Symbol on viola sheet music
16 One who always finds himself over a barrel?
17 Pessimistic sort
18 Take down
19 Kitchen counter
20 Ball
22 Guy
23 "The Dukes of Hazzard" deputy
24 __ Penh
26 Disorderly conduct
27 Excitable toon canine
28 Examines informally
30 Who, in Quebec
31 Product of New Orleans
32 Do
34 Little squirt
37 "Sure, why not"
38 Parti-colored
40 Passed
perfectly
41 So-so connection?
42 Process of elimination
44 Links org.
47 Truck parts
49 "The Martian" star
50 Links mounds
51 Option for a return
53 Moses, for one
54 Reznor of Nine Inch Nails
55 Destructive beetles
57 Message to a loser
59 Zealous
60 It can help with the healing process
61 Concluded one's case
62 Sooner or later
Down
1 Kidding
2 Seinfeld character who ordered the "big salad"
3 Word origin
4 Romantic buds?
5 '80s Chrysler
6 Cambridgeshire cathedral town
7 "Aw, shucks"
8 Fake being
9 "Oops!" evoker
10 Optimistic sort
11 Quilting technique
12 Smash hits, often
13 Pacts
15 __ Ferdinand, whose assassination set off WWI
21 Nod
24 At a loss
25 Salma Hayek, by birth
28 Doha is its capital
29 Franklin Mint founder Joseph
31 Spinnaker relative
33 Jersey chew
34 Elongated key
35 Sleeveless smock
36 Cards nickname
39 Key of Beethoven's Violin Concerto: Abbr.
40 Professions
43 Homer's final character?
44 Mad
45 Family subdivisions
46 Off the mark
48 Hard weather to deal with
50 Cache of cash, perhaps
52 Seaside glider
54 Brim
56 Norm: Abbr.
58 Stock response?
