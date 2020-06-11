You are the owner of this article.
Crossword 6/11
Across

1 Bud holder

8 Horrified

14 Symbol on viola sheet music

16 One who always finds himself over a barrel?

17 Pessimistic sort

18 Take down

19 Kitchen counter

20 Ball

22 Guy

23 "The Dukes of Hazzard" deputy

24 __ Penh

26 Disorderly conduct

27 Excitable toon canine

28 Examines informally

30 Who, in Quebec

31 Product of New Orleans

32 Do

34 Little squirt

37 "Sure, why not"

38 Parti-colored

40 Passed

perfectly

41 So-so connection?

42 Process of elimination

44 Links org.

47 Truck parts

49 "The Martian" star

50 Links mounds

51 Option for a return

53 Moses, for one

54 Reznor of Nine Inch Nails

55 Destructive beetles

57 Message to a loser

59 Zealous

60 It can help with the healing process

61 Concluded one's case

62 Sooner or later

Down

1 Kidding

2 Seinfeld character who ordered the "big salad"

3 Word origin

4 Romantic buds?

5 '80s Chrysler

6 Cambridgeshire cathedral town

7 "Aw, shucks"

8 Fake being

9 "Oops!" evoker

10 Optimistic sort

11 Quilting technique

12 Smash hits, often

13 Pacts

15 __ Ferdinand, whose assassination set off WWI

21 Nod

24 At a loss

25 Salma Hayek, by birth

28 Doha is its capital

29 Franklin Mint founder Joseph

31 Spinnaker relative

33 Jersey chew

34 Elongated key

35 Sleeveless smock

36 Cards nickname

39 Key of Beethoven's Violin Concerto: Abbr.

40 Professions

43 Homer's final character?

44 Mad

45 Family subdivisions

46 Off the mark

48 Hard weather to deal with

50 Cache of cash, perhaps

52 Seaside glider

54 Brim

56 Norm: Abbr.

58 Stock response?

