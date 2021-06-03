Crossword 6/3

Across
1 __ d'art
6 It's sold in bars
10 Axlike tool
14 Move furtively
15 "In memoriam" bio
16 Cow conversation
17 Rite of Christian ordination
19 Hip '60s Brits
20 Rodeo ropes
21 Honeybunch
23 Montreal mate
25 Fights (for)
27 "Cold Mountain" hero played by Jude Law
28 Bolster
31 Enhance, as an expense report
33 Whiz
34 Sticking points
35 Carries out
37 ER personnel
38 Fabric ponytail holder
41 Chinese menu surname
43 Foldable beds
44 Pet store enclosures
48 Dismissive syllable
49 Hasty escape
50 Computer key
51 Bounded
53 Quite
56 Leaves in the afternoon?
57 Irritate by rubbing
59 Supermarket walkways
62 Mall directories
63 1850s Eurasian conflict
67 "Ick!"
68 Spanish cat
69 Salty expanse
70 Director Kazan
71 With the circled word in the grid's center, what each circled word is?
72 Celestial red giant
Down
1 __Kosh B'gosh
2 Rain-__ bubble gum
3 Word whose meaning wouldn't change if it began with "z"
4 One-named singer
5 Boxing decisions
6 "Me too"
7 Corpulent
8 Ultrathin MacBook
9 War affliction, for short
10 Jordan's capital
11 Entry-level job?
12 Astrology diagrams
13 Ancient ascetic
18 Invite letters
22 __ al-Fitr: end-of-Ramadan feast
23 Fitting
24 Hosp. scan
26 MS format details
29 Mexican money
30 L.A. school
32 Tray filler
35 Milano cathedral
36 Prov. bordering four Great Lakes
37 Authentic
39 Early TV maker
40 Freezer cubes
41 Game for little hitters
42 Wrinkly dog
45 Jumps in the lake
46 Summer in la ville
47 Vast quantity
48 Served like cherries jubilee
49 British co. letters
50 A teaspoon, say
52 Ottoman title