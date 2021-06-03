 Skip to main content
Crossword 6/3
Crossword 6/3

Crossword 5/3

Across

1 __ d'art

6 It's sold in bars

10 Axlike tool

14 Move furtively

15 "In memoriam" bio

16 Cow conversation

17 Rite of Christian ordination

19 Hip '60s Brits

20 Rodeo ropes

21 Honeybunch

23 Montreal mate

25 Fights (for)

27 "Cold Mountain" hero played by Jude Law

28 Bolster

31 Enhance, as an expense report

33 Whiz

34 Sticking points

35 Carries out

37 ER personnel

38 Fabric ponytail holder

41 Chinese menu surname

43 Foldable beds

44 Pet store enclosures

48 Dismissive syllable

49 Hasty escape

50 Computer key

51 Bounded

53 Quite

56 Leaves in the afternoon?

57 Irritate by rubbing

59 Supermarket walkways

62 Mall directories

63 1850s Eurasian conflict

67 "Ick!"

68 Spanish cat

69 Salty expanse

70 Director Kazan

71 With the circled word in the grid's center, what each circled word is?

72 Celestial red giant

Down

1 __Kosh B'gosh

2 Rain-__ bubble gum

3 Word whose meaning wouldn't change if it began with "z"

4 One-named singer

5 Boxing decisions

6 "Me too"

7 Corpulent

8 Ultrathin MacBook

9 War affliction, for short

10 Jordan's capital

11 Entry-level job?

12 Astrology diagrams

13 Ancient ascetic

18 Invite letters

22 __ al-Fitr: end-of-Ramadan feast

23 Fitting

24 Hosp. scan

26 MS format details

29 Mexican money

30 L.A. school

32 Tray filler

35 Milano cathedral

36 Prov. bordering four Great Lakes

37 Authentic

39 Early TV maker

40 Freezer cubes

41 Game for little hitters

42 Wrinkly dog

45 Jumps in the lake

46 Summer in la ville

47 Vast quantity

48 Served like cherries jubilee

49 British co. letters

50 A teaspoon, say

52 Ottoman title

54 French-speaking Caribbean country

55 Colorful memory game

58 Heart tests, briefly

60 Golden Triangle country

61 SASEs, e.g.

64 Missy Elliott music genre

65 Battery for small electronics

66 GI's furlough

