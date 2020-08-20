crossword 8/20

Across
1 Play with strings
6 Blubber
10 __ buco
14 Want in the worst way
15 Lounge around
16 Place to talk shop?
17 Tackled the job
19 Passionate
20 Second sequel's number
21 Sacred chests
22 Thrash
23 Winter coat?
25 Range for a manhunt
28 Arizona landforms
30 TourBook-issuing org.
31 Designer monogram
32 "Hasta la vista"
33 Comic strip frames
36 Tot's plaything ... and a feature of 17-, 25-, 48- and 59-Across
40 Forklift load
41 Stuffy-sounding
43 Many AARP mems.
46 Issa of "The Hate U Give"
47 Dire
48 Intercepting, as at the pass
53 Christmas poem opener
54 "Hasta la vista"
55 "The Daily Show" host
57 Nos. on driver's licenses
58 Sharp turns
59 Ready to start the day
62 Succulent plant genus
63 Gumption
64 __ toast
65 Sew a patch on, perhaps
66 Possessive pronoun
67 Roundup critter
Down
1 Deep rifts
2 New recruits
3 Hobbyist's contraption
4 Sch. founded by Jefferson
5 Prefix with bytes or bucks
6 Oddball
7 Tons o'
8 "The Rookie" actress Larter
9 Club alternative
10 Home of Minor League Baseball's Storm Chasers
11 Cooking show adjective
12 Covers with goop
13 Bud from way back
18 "Grey's Anatomy" settings, for short
22 33-Down's purview
24 Path to the top
26 Charged
27 Normandy city
29 Trips where big cats are spotted
33 Ship owner who described Ahab as "ungodly, god-like"
34 Stand buy
35 "Good thinking!"
37 Custard dessert
38 Considering everything
39 Conduit created by volcanic activity
42 Cigarette ad claim
43 Superhero acronym involving Hercules, Zeus, Achilles and three others
44 Killian's, originally
45 Former Southeast Asian capital
49 Gave a shot, say
50 Studio sign
51 Formatting menu list
52 It's not hot long
56 Ones acting badly
59 "So gross!"
60 Ante-
61 Exacta or trifecta
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!