crossword 8/20
Across

1 Play with strings

6 Blubber

10 __ buco

14 Want in the worst way

15 Lounge around

16 Place to talk shop?

17 Tackled the job

19 Passionate

20 Second sequel's number

21 Sacred chests

22 Thrash

23 Winter coat?

25 Range for a manhunt

28 Arizona landforms

30 TourBook-issuing org.

31 Designer monogram

32 "Hasta la vista"

33 Comic strip frames

36 Tot's plaything ... and a feature of 17-, 25-, 48- and 59-Across

40 Forklift load

41 Stuffy-sounding

43 Many AARP mems.

46 Issa of "The Hate U Give"

47 Dire

48 Intercepting, as at the pass

53 Christmas poem opener

54 "Hasta la vista"

55 "The Daily Show" host

57 Nos. on driver's licenses

58 Sharp turns

59 Ready to start the day

62 Succulent plant genus

63 Gumption

64 __ toast

65 Sew a patch on, perhaps

66 Possessive pronoun

67 Roundup critter

Down

1 Deep rifts

2 New recruits

3 Hobbyist's contraption

4 Sch. founded by Jefferson

5 Prefix with bytes or bucks

6 Oddball

7 Tons o'

8 "The Rookie" actress Larter

9 Club alternative

10 Home of Minor League Baseball's Storm Chasers

11 Cooking show adjective

12 Covers with goop

13 Bud from way back

18 "Grey's Anatomy" settings, for short

22 33-Down's purview

24 Path to the top

26 Charged

27 Normandy city

29 Trips where big cats are spotted

33 Ship owner who described Ahab as "ungodly, god-like"

34 Stand buy

35 "Good thinking!"

37 Custard dessert

38 Considering everything

39 Conduit created by volcanic activity

42 Cigarette ad claim

43 Superhero acronym involving Hercules, Zeus, Achilles and three others

44 Killian's, originally

45 Former Southeast Asian capital

49 Gave a shot, say

50 Studio sign

51 Formatting menu list

52 It's not hot long

56 Ones acting badly

59 "So gross!"

60 Ante-

61 Exacta or trifecta

