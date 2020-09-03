 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crossword 9/3
View Comments

Crossword 9/3

20200831qpdxg.tif

Across

1 Rene of "Ransom" (1996)

6 Not as expensive

10 A bit loopy

14 Part of "the works" on a burger

15 Old man, in German

16 Needle case

17 1950 Gloria Swanson film

20 Peanut butter choice

21 Like wax fruit

22 Note from one who's shy?

24 Laser pointer chaser

25 1979 Jim Henson film

33 Get out of bed

34 Jazz instruments

35 Peruvian singer Sumac

36 Squirrel's hoard

37 Credited in an endnote

38 Place to tie up a boat

39 24-hr. cash source

40 Equestrian

41 "That's __!": "Piece of cake!"

42 1988 Demi Moore film

45 News initials

46 __ bunt: productive MLB out

47 Looks at closely

52 "John Wick" star Keanu

57 2002 Woody Allen film ... or what each of the last words of 17-, 25- and 42-Across can be

59 "Garfield" dog

60 Baseball family name

61 Dalai Lama's land

62 Have a craving for

63 Appraise

64 Clairvoyants

Down

1 PBS painter Bob

2 E pluribus __

3 Chinese: Pref.

4 Fair-to-middling

5 Previous

6 Chem class

7 Fair-haired Wells race

8 Flabbergast

9 Chose

10 Actor Danny who appears in M&M's commercials

11 Run __: drink on credit

12 Roll and bind, as a sail

13 Laundry soap brand

18 Commandment pronoun

19 Red-wrapped cheeses

23 Positive aspect

25 "The __ is out there": "The X-Files" catchphrase

26 Blackjack request

27 Handy Scrabble tile

28 Eucharistic plate

29 Applies, as pressure

30 Competing (for)

31 "Know what __?"

32 Wyatt of the Old West

33 Future MD's class

37 1860s North-South conflict

38 Letter before omega

40 Settle, as a debt

41 Climbs

43 Rental from a renter

44 Tortoise racer

47 Website with step-by-step instructions

48 "Star Wars" sentence inverter

49 Tiger Woods' ex

50 1970 Kinks hit

51 Chimney residue

53 Actress Falco

54 Vague feeling

55 The "E" in DOE: Abbr.

56 Some NCOs

58 Deserving

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News