Crossword 9/3

Across
1 Rene of "Ransom" (1996)
6 Not as expensive
10 A bit loopy
14 Part of "the works" on a burger
15 Old man, in German
16 Needle case
17 1950 Gloria Swanson film
20 Peanut butter choice
21 Like wax fruit
22 Note from one who's shy?
24 Laser pointer chaser
25 1979 Jim Henson film
33 Get out of bed
34 Jazz instruments
35 Peruvian singer Sumac
36 Squirrel's hoard
37 Credited in an endnote
38 Place to tie up a boat
39 24-hr. cash source
40 Equestrian
41 "That's __!": "Piece of cake!"
42 1988 Demi Moore film
45 News initials
46 __ bunt: productive MLB out
47 Looks at closely
52 "John Wick" star Keanu
57 2002 Woody Allen film ... or what each of the last words of 17-, 25- and 42-Across can be
59 "Garfield" dog
60 Baseball family name
61 Dalai Lama's land
62 Have a craving for
63 Appraise
64 Clairvoyants
Down
1 PBS painter Bob
2 E pluribus __
3 Chinese: Pref.
4 Fair-to-middling
5 Previous
6 Chem class
7 Fair-haired Wells race
8 Flabbergast
9 Chose
10 Actor Danny who appears in M&M's commercials
11 Run __: drink on credit
12 Roll and bind, as a sail
13 Laundry soap brand
18 Commandment pronoun
19 Red-wrapped cheeses
23 Positive aspect
25 "The __ is out there": "The X-Files" catchphrase
26 Blackjack request
27 Handy Scrabble tile
28 Eucharistic plate
29 Applies, as pressure
30 Competing (for)
31 "Know what __?"
32 Wyatt of the Old West
33 Future MD's class
37 1860s North-South conflict
38 Letter before omega
40 Settle, as a debt
41 Climbs
43 Rental from a renter
44 Tortoise racer
47 Website with step-by-step instructions
48 "Star Wars" sentence inverter
49 Tiger Woods' ex
50 1970 Kinks hit
51 Chimney residue
53 Actress Falco
54 Vague feeling
55 The "E" in DOE: Abbr.
56 Some NCOs
58 Deserving
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!