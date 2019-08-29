Crossword Grid
Across

1 Raid units?

7 Pass after all else failed?

15 Mine shaft tool

16 Ambiguous part

17 Cab Calloway catchphrase

18 Jonathan's cousins

19 She plays Hermione in "Harry Potter" films

20 Falls behind, perhaps

22 Some sleepers

23 Soup vegetable

24 Big name in diamonds

26 Parishioner's place

27 Reagan __

28 Word on a business card

29 Old tankard material

31 Stallone, in "Capone"

33 Name on some euros

35 Takes in

37 Replacement for unlisted items

41 Charity tourneys

43 Throw out an idea

44 Takes root

47 Eats

49 Brief subject

50 Spot for a scrape

51 Starbucks order

53 "__-daisy!"

54 Thumb twiddler

56 Dough

57 Pickup spot?

58 Baloney

60 Where Mark Twain married Olivia Langdon

62 Paratrooper's start

63 Like beef loin, vis-ˆ-vis chuck

64 Commuting metaphor

65 Bands of cerebral nerve fibers

Down

1 Napa County city that's home to Beringer Vineyards

2 Pricey cut

3 2-Down and others

4 Vertical, more or less

5 Slangy agreement

6 Loser's mistake?

7 "The Shape of Things to Come" author

8 Develop

9 Ziering of "Sharknado"

10 Soapmaking compounds

11 Stinging builder of mud nests

12 See 14-Down

13 Work on, as a road

14 With 12-Down, 1994 Peace Prize sharer

21 Peace Nobelist of 1983

25 Bridge

28 High clouds

30 Fund

32 Like tournament favorites

34 Ottoman officials

36 Craig role

38 Medium for da Vinci

39 Rampaging

40 Day of resolve

42 Magazine renamed Rosie in 2001

44 One-person boats

45 "Bewitched" role

46 Worker in a cage

48 Useful

52 Nice school

53 Dispirit

55 S&L offering

59 Fared poorly in the wash

61 Early August arrival

