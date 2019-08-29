Crossword clues
Across
1 Raid units?
7 Pass after all else failed?
15 Mine shaft tool
16 Ambiguous part
17 Cab Calloway catchphrase
18 Jonathan's cousins
19 She plays Hermione in "Harry Potter" films
20 Falls behind, perhaps
22 Some sleepers
23 Soup vegetable
24 Big name in diamonds
26 Parishioner's place
27 Reagan __
28 Word on a business card
29 Old tankard material
31 Stallone, in "Capone"
33 Name on some euros
35 Takes in
37 Replacement for unlisted items
41 Charity tourneys
43 Throw out an idea
44 Takes root
47 Eats
49 Brief subject
50 Spot for a scrape
51 Starbucks order
53 "__-daisy!"
54 Thumb twiddler
56 Dough
57 Pickup spot?
58 Baloney
60 Where Mark Twain married Olivia Langdon
62 Paratrooper's start
63 Like beef loin, vis-ˆ-vis chuck
64 Commuting metaphor
65 Bands of cerebral nerve fibers
Down
1 Napa County city that's home to Beringer Vineyards
2 Pricey cut
3 2-Down and others
4 Vertical, more or less
5 Slangy agreement
6 Loser's mistake?
7 "The Shape of Things to Come" author
8 Develop
9 Ziering of "Sharknado"
10 Soapmaking compounds
11 Stinging builder of mud nests
12 See 14-Down
13 Work on, as a road
14 With 12-Down, 1994 Peace Prize sharer
21 Peace Nobelist of 1983
25 Bridge
28 High clouds
30 Fund
32 Like tournament favorites
34 Ottoman officials
36 Craig role
38 Medium for da Vinci
39 Rampaging
40 Day of resolve
42 Magazine renamed Rosie in 2001
44 One-person boats
45 "Bewitched" role
46 Worker in a cage
48 Useful
52 Nice school
53 Dispirit
55 S&L offering
59 Fared poorly in the wash
61 Early August arrival