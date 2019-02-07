Crossword grid

Across

1 The 1% in 1% milk

4 Court activity

9 Baseball's "Georgia Peach"

13 Common refreshment

15 TV comic Kovacs

16 Campers' gathering place

17 Bill "Bojangles" Robinson's forte

19 Actress Lena

20 Amazon's biz

21 Really dug

23 One may be tipped

24 Translate, in a way

26 Landscaper's contraption

28 Chef's creation

31 Heavenly figure

33 Cadillac compact

36 Soup bean

38 Cookout spot

39 Roman landmark graphically portrayed by this puzzle's circles

43 Big fight

44 Elegant molding

45 Collecting Soc. Sec.

46 Claim in a tissue ad

48 Not us

51 Brand in a B-52 cocktail

53 Jerks

57 Promise

58 One rooting for the Niners, briefly

61 Open, in a way

62 "Iliad" warrior

64 Chaucer narrative told by Huberd, with "The"

66 Trim

67 "__ Doone"

68 Museum contents

69 Produced with effort, with "out"

70 English assignment

71 Transitory passion

Down

1 Destined

2 Striped stone

3 Rapper __ Shakur

4 Coop occupant

5 Sea predator

6 "Will do!"

7 Cone makers

8 Smooth transitions

9 One who might be a CPA

10 Winter warmer

11 Holmes accessory

12 Like a crowbar

14 "I'm outta here"

18 Six-time Emmy winner

22 Chums, slangily

25 First name in jazz

27 "Well, shoot"

29 Chinese: Pref.

30 Buddy

32 Colbert, for one

33 Devices with security cameras

34 TV cop with a Tootsie Pop

35 Mindful of one's own needs

37 As __: grouped together

40 MacFarlane of "Family Guy"

41 Juicing discards

42 "If she did play false, the fault was __": Shak.

47 Dust __

49 Work

50 Figure of veneration

52 Fluffed-up dos

54 Winter accessory

55 Island near Sicily

56 Clip

57 Enjoy an e-cig

59 Pretensions

60 Family nickname

63 Struck (out)

65 Slight manifestation, as of hope

