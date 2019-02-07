Across
1 The 1% in 1% milk
4 Court activity
9 Baseball's "Georgia Peach"
13 Common refreshment
15 TV comic Kovacs
16 Campers' gathering place
17 Bill "Bojangles" Robinson's forte
19 Actress Lena
20 Amazon's biz
21 Really dug
23 One may be tipped
24 Translate, in a way
26 Landscaper's contraption
28 Chef's creation
31 Heavenly figure
33 Cadillac compact
36 Soup bean
38 Cookout spot
39 Roman landmark graphically portrayed by this puzzle's circles
43 Big fight
44 Elegant molding
45 Collecting Soc. Sec.
46 Claim in a tissue ad
48 Not us
51 Brand in a B-52 cocktail
53 Jerks
57 Promise
58 One rooting for the Niners, briefly
61 Open, in a way
62 "Iliad" warrior
64 Chaucer narrative told by Huberd, with "The"
66 Trim
67 "__ Doone"
68 Museum contents
69 Produced with effort, with "out"
70 English assignment
71 Transitory passion
Down
1 Destined
2 Striped stone
3 Rapper __ Shakur
4 Coop occupant
5 Sea predator
6 "Will do!"
7 Cone makers
8 Smooth transitions
9 One who might be a CPA
10 Winter warmer
11 Holmes accessory
12 Like a crowbar
14 "I'm outta here"
18 Six-time Emmy winner
22 Chums, slangily
25 First name in jazz
27 "Well, shoot"
29 Chinese: Pref.
30 Buddy
32 Colbert, for one
33 Devices with security cameras
34 TV cop with a Tootsie Pop
35 Mindful of one's own needs
37 As __: grouped together
40 MacFarlane of "Family Guy"
41 Juicing discards
42 "If she did play false, the fault was __": Shak.
47 Dust __
49 Work
50 Figure of veneration
52 Fluffed-up dos
54 Winter accessory
55 Island near Sicily
56 Clip
57 Enjoy an e-cig
59 Pretensions
60 Family nickname
63 Struck (out)
65 Slight manifestation, as of hope