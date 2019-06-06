LONDON (AP) — Crystal Dunn was among the last cuts from the U.S. national team roster for the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.
That just made her all the more determined to get to France.
Dunn is expected to start for the defending champions, one of 24 teams competing in this year's tournament. The Americans open play Tuesday with a match against Thailand, and the tournament begins Friday.
"I'm just so excited to get into this World Cup so that I can no longer be known as that girl that didn't make a World Cup," she said, with a laugh.
Dunn was in camp with the United States on Wednesday at Tottenham's training center in north London. The team was spending 10 days there before heading to France.
The 26-year-old said the experience of getting cut has made her into the player she is today.
"I supported them (the 2015 team) along their journey, but I was able to reflect on myself and really just invest in who I wanted to be as a player. And I think just brushing myself off just helped me get to where I am now."
While the 2015 team was traversing Canada en route to its third World Cup title, Dunn was back home in the National Women's Soccer League and lighting it up. She had 15 goals for the Washington Spirit and was awarded the league's Golden Boot.
She also played a season overseas in Chelsea before returning home and landing with the NWSL's North Carolina Courage. Dunn is a midfielder for the Courage, which won last season's NWSL title after a record-breaking season.
In the intervening four years, she also became a regular on the national team, earning a spot on the 2016 Olympic roster. She's scored 24 goals in 84 appearances.
Dunn's versatility is valued by coach Jill Ellis, who has at times moved her up to a more attacking role late in games when subs are made. The starting backline for the U.S. team during the World Cup will likely include Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O'Hara.
Dunn joked that there's one position she'll stay away from: "Keeper. That's the only one that I refuse."
The U.S. team is in Group F at the World Cup, which kicks off Friday in Paris with a match between France and South Korea. Following the Americans' opener against Thailand in Reims, they'll face Chile in Paris on June 16. The final match of the group stage is June 20 in Le Havre against nemesis Sweden, which knocked the Americans out of the Rio Games.