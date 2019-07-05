CHICAGO — The Cubs viewed their 22-28 record during the just-completed stretch of 50 games in 52 days in two ways.
"We're all lucky no one has run away with this thing," manager Joe Maddon said, referring to all five National League Central teams entering Friday within 3 1/2 games of each other.
However, third baseman Kris Bryant said, "I look at it as if it could have been a lot better, too. We still have (two) games left in the first half and could have finished much stronger considering we gave some games away.
"That's the most frustrating part of it. You look at those games (the Cubs lost), and we could have easily won those. I don't know why or the exact reason, but it's still frustrating."
Thursday's 11-3 win over the Pirates provided temporary relief as the Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak and were 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position. That helped erase the stench from Wednesday's 6-5 loss, in which they committed two mental blunders and blew a lead in the ninth.
They also ran the bases aggressively Thursday, and Jose Quintana provided a big shutdown inning in the fifth after his teammates scored five runs.
"I wouldn't say we weathered the storm," reliever Brandon Kintzler said. "I'd say we got tested. We didn't pass very well. But other teams didn't play well, so we got lucky and we don't have too much of a gap. We're a good team, and as soon as things start clicking, we can take off."
Pitcher Kyle Hendricks said the Cubs must maintain a narrow vision against the White Sox before the four-day All-Star break.
"When you're not playing well, you have an opportunity every day to turn it around," said Hendricks, who will pitch the first-half finale Sunday.
Extra innings
Right fielder Jason Heyward should return Saturday after missing the last two games because of soreness in his back and hip. ... The Cubs will need to make a roster move to make room for reliever Carl Edwards Jr., who is expected to be activated from the injured list after throwing a scoreless inning in his second minor-league rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Iowa.
