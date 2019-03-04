AMES, Iowa – No. 19 Iowa State (23-7, 13-5 Big 12) wrapped up the regular season with a 69-49 Senior Night win over Kansas (12-17, 2-16) Monday at Hilton Coliseum.
ISU's 13 Big 12 wins marks the second time in program history the Cyclones have amassed 13 conference wins, the other coming in 1999-00. Iowa State finishes in sole possession of second place in the Big 12, its highest finish since taking second in 2012-13. The Cyclones' 23 regular season victories marks the fifth team in school history to come into the conference tournament with that win total, also happening in 1997-98, 2006-07, 2008-09 and 2009-10.
The Cyclones were led on Senior Night by Bridget Carleton's double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, her fourth double-double in five games and her eighth-straight game going over 20 points. Joining her with a double-double was Kristin Scott at 12 points and tying her career high with 14 rebounds. It was Scott's seventh career double-double. Ashley Joens added 13 points and Madison Wise 11 points to the winning effort.
A slow start saw the Cyclones into an 8-2 hole early, but the home team was able to recover within the first quarter as Joens recorded an old-fashioned 3-point play to put ISU ahead 11-10. Joens helped the Cyclones get rolling in the first half, as she notched 10 of her 13 points in the first half. She also recorded five rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist.
A pair of 3-pointers allowed the Jayhawks to move back ahead and take an 18-17 advantage away from the first quarter, 18-17.
The teams traded leads again to open the second quarter, but the Cyclone attack finally started to get the better as 3-pointers from Joens and Madison Wise helped key a 12-2 run to get the Cyclones ahead 33-23. ISU was still ahead 34-26 at halftime.
Iowa State was able to sustain its lead from the free throw line as the Cyclones went 9-of-10 from the line with Carleton making 5-of-6 attempts.
The Cyclones finally put things away in the fourth quarter as Joens' 3-pointer via a nifty Alexa Middleton assist as part of a 9-0 run which brought the ISU advantage to 16 at 60-44. The Cyclones would get its advantage as high as the final margin of 20 points.
Iowa State will travel to Oklahoma City for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship, beginning on Saturday. The Cyclones' opponent and time of game will be announced later tonight following the conclusion of Tuesday's games.