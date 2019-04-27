Iowa State running back David Montgomery was drafted in the third round of the NFL draft and Hakeem Butler was drafted in the fourth round.
Montgomery, a two-time All-American, rushed for more than 1,000 yards the last two seasons, was selected in the third round by the Chicago Bears as the 73rd pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Montgomery ranked third in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in rushing yards per game (101.3) in 2018, recording seven 100-yard rushing games to tie for third on ISU’s season list.
Montgomery, who became the fourth player in school history to earn All-America honors multiple times, ended his outstanding Cyclone career sixth in career rushing (2,925) and eighth in career rushing touchdowns (26) in the ISU record book.
His toughness, durability and ability to shake off tackles made him one of the top running backs in the class. Montgomery led the nation in forced missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus in both 2017 (109) and 2018 (100).
Butler, who broke ISU’s season receiving yardage mark in 2018 (1,318), was selected as the first pick in the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals as the 103rd pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Butler’s 2018 campaign goes down as one of the greatest by a wideout in school history.
Butler broke or matched season school records in receiving yards (1,318), yards per reception (22.0) and 100-yard receiving games (six). He ranked third nationally in yards per reception (22.0) and ninth in the nation in yards per game (101.4).
Butler, who also had nine touchdown catches, one shy from the school mark, accounted for 10 of ISU’s 14 plays from scrimmage of 40 yards or longer. He ended his career with a 192-yard performance vs. Washington State in the Valero Alamo Bowl, the most receiving yards by a Cyclone in a bowl game.
He ranks fourth in career receiving yards (2,149) and third in career touchdown catches (18) in Iowa State history.