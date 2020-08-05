Dad feels helpless to mend teenager's crisis of identity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR ABBY: My 14-year-old daughter recently came out of the closet, and it has made my husband and me quite upset. She says she is "bicurious, pansexual and polyamorous." She now insists everyone call her by a gender-neutral name, gave herself a side shave and dyed her hair pink after we repeatedly told her not to. She wants us to refer to her as "they" and not "she."

Boys used to like her, and she used to have friends, but she threw it all away to be "unique." You may think we should let her be true to herself, but in the process, she is disrespecting us and ruining her image. She thinks she's all grown up and can do whatever she wants, and I just can't get through to her.

She is also letting herself go. She used to be in good shape, but she quit track and field because it was a "gender-conforming" sport. She is now getting chubby, looks horrible and is depressed. Help! -- DAD WITHOUT ANSWERS

DEAR DAD: Your daughter may, indeed, be depressed. She's at an age where she is trying to figure out who she is, and because she has lost her friends and her parents are mad at her, I can understand why.