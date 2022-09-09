Hi there! My name is Daisy and I'm a sweet girl looking for my fur-ever home. I am housetrained and... View on PetFinder
Daisy
The passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by helicopter. The driver was pronounced dead at MercyOne.
Born and raised in Lebanon, Iowa — a small farming community of fewer than 50 people in far northwest Iowa, not far from the South Dakota border — Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken says he’s seen firsthand the decline of rural Iowa.
On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue.
He purchased his winning ticket at Boji Junction, 2301 Okoboji Ave. in Milford, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
'I'm disappointed for the voters:' Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
Rep. Randy Feenstra's campaign disputed the claims of his House challenger, Democrat Ryan Melton, who said Feenstra isn't defending his views and is ignoring his opponent. "Desperate politicians say desperate things," the campaign said via email.
Jenny Ahlers wants her younger brother Craig and her father Rick to be remembered for who they were and how they lived, not the fact that they died by suicide 12 years apart. In 2020, 85 Siouxlanders died by suicide, the highest such number since 1999.
2 juveniles apprehended in airsoft shooting at North Middle, cause lockdown of all Sioux City elementary schools
All Sioux City elementary schools were temporarily in a lockout Tuesday due to students at North Middle being shot at by an airsoft gun. The individuals involved were a 16-year-old male and a 14-year old male, according to a Sioux City PD press release.
The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee gave Omaha's VA ambulatory care clinic a positive review earlier this week after visiting the 2-year-old facility.
Before Judge James Daane
SIOUX CITY – Another classic in the books.