SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Department leadership is reviewing an incident that transpired in the early hours Thursday morning at the Perk…
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police are investigating the deaths of two people found shot in a Morningside home Thursday as a murder-suicide.
CLIMBING HILL, Iowa -- An 8-year-old child died Tuesday as a result of a farming accident in Woodbury County.
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police are treating the shooting death of a man and woman in a Morningside residence as a homicide.
SIOUX CITY -- The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has been charged with stealing more than $17,000 in rental payments.
SIOUX CITY -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on social media.
SIOUX CITY -- Two Siouxland fugitives are back in custody.
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager charged with murder has exhausted nearly all treatment options under the juvenile court system and should …
MARCUS, Iowa -- A Le Mars, Iowa, man has been charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a girl that began after she turned 13.
SIOUX CITY -- An honorary street naming is being held Friday for longtime Sioux City businessman and community leader Bob Roe.