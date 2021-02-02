Dakota City plant part of new Tyson program to assess company's efforts to fight COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY -- Tyson Foods said Tuesday it has launched a new pilot program designed to assess, address, verify and monitor the effectiveness of the meat company’s efforts to protect workers from COVID-19.
Tyson's Dakota City beef plant, metro Sioux City's largest employer with over 4,500 workers, is among the more than a dozen locations participating in the Matrix Medical Network program. Six plants have already received safety verification and seven more are in the process of being assessed.
The program, developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation’s largest health systems, is designed to help verify and monitor that businesses are taking appropriate measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. It takes a multi-disciplinary approach to workplace safety verification that includes:
-- On-site assessments based on the latest guidelines from the CDC, OSHA and state regulations;
-- Best-in-class protocols based on the well-established clinical and industry expertise of Cleveland Clinic and Matrix;
-- Actionable recommendations to address identified health and safety gaps;
-- Ongoing updates on evolving COVID-19 guidance and regulations;
In addition to assessing people, processes and structure, certification involves an analysis of workplace policies and procedures and areas where people gather, including density, traffic flow, ventilation and physical proximity. A safety verification seal indicating alignment to certification standards, once granted, is issued for a year and includes another on-site assessment after six months to ensure continued compliance with current guidelines.
"Our company has made tremendous progress in our efforts to protect our team members by transforming our facilities and implementing an always-on testing strategy," Tom Brower, Tyson's senior vice president of health and safety, said in a statement. "We believe this certification by outside health experts confirms we’re using best-in-class measures to combat the virus. And, what we learn from the plants where we're piloting this program can also be applied at other company locations across the country."
The certification program is the latest in a series of measures Tyson has taken to fight new waves of COVID-19. During fiscal 2020, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company invested $540 million to transform its U.S. facilities with protective measures that included walk-through temperature scanners, workstation dividers to social distance monitors and continuous testing of its workforce. Tyson has also expanded its health services staff, added a chief medical officer and plans to pilot health clinics for team members and their families early this year, including at its Storm Lake, Iowa, plant.
Last month, Tyson announced it is also partnering with Matrix to ensure the company’s U.S. team members are educated about and have access to COVID-19 vaccines.