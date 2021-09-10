Dakota Valley enters Week 3 figuring out pieces of the puzzle

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The puzzle hasn’t been quite solved yet for the Dakota Valley High School football team.
Panthers coach Jeff VanDenHul said on Wednesday that it doesn’t need to be solved yet and it’s still a work in progress.
There have been some obstacles along the way, but that’s part of the process with a young grup.
“We have a lot of pieces, and we’re still working through that part of it,” VanDenHul said. “It’s been difficult. First game, you throw 90 degrees, and the plan kind of goes out the window.
“Then, in the second game, we didn’t really have an idea of what we could or couldn’t do,” VanDenHul added. “I’m hoping we’re getting past that and getting roles for everybody.”
Each student-athlete is learning what his role is and how that role can help the Panthers get in the win column.
The Panthers enter Friday’s home game against Lennox with an 0-2 slate, with losses to Madison and Tri-Valley.
Even though the standings say that the Panthers are 0-2, VanDenHul isn’t willing to base DV’s success on that.
He said that even without a solid idea of what to expect last week against Madison, he saw the Panthers improve on offense, defense and special teams.
“We have kids stepping up in a lot of ways, and success can be measured in different ways,” VanDenHul said. “We had some successful things happen in the last couple weeks. We’re not where we need to be, but it’s better in Week 2 than Week 1. There’s not going to be a magic pill that we get to take. It’ll take days, it’ll take weeks, and it’ll take reps in practice.”
Take the offense, for example.
There have been seven different running backs who have carried the ball, led by Brodey Ballinger’s 66 yards over the two-game stretch.
VanDenHul said that the running backs will bust out one good run and then they’ll have one negative play.
The Panthers had 13 negative plays during last week’s game.
VanDenHul wants to see more consistency with the offense. He wants to see a running back grind out a play that may turn into negative yards and at least get back to the line of scrimmage.
“Instead of trying to run for a touchdown every time, I think sometimes that’s where we get into trouble,” VanDenHul said. “Sometimes, you have to take what they give you, and sometimes, it will only be two yards. Instead of taking the minus-3, you take the two. That’s the huge difference.”
VanDenHul didn’t put a specific number on how many negative plays won’t break their back, but he hopes those smaller plays will pay big dividends toward the end of the contest.
Ethan Anema has been the starting quarterback for the Panthers in the first two games, and VanDenHul has been impressed with how he has played under center.
The Panthers coach said that Anema does a good job reading the defenses and he finds his favorite receivers.
Over the first couple of games, Anema has completed passes to four different receivers, including in last week’s loss at Madison.
He has completed 19 out of 34 throws.
His favorite target, however, is Randy Rosenquist. Rosenquist caught five of Anema’s 11 total passes for 93 yards.
Rosenquist also caught a TD pass from Anema.
Jaxon Hennies, Preston Carlson and Zach Swenson have also caught passes from Anema.
“He’s smart enough to know the situation,” VanDenHul said of his quarterback. “He’s going to get the first down when he needs to.”
The puzzle is still being solved on defense, too.
The Panthers gave up over 400 yards last week to Madison, including 243 on the ground.
VanDenHul said the big key there is getting players in the right spots, and DV has had to adapt around a key injury.
Panthers senior middle linebacker J.J. Mayer suffered an injury in Week 1 and he won’t play in Friday’s game against Lennox.