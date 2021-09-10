Dakota Valley enters Week 3 figuring out pieces of the puzzle

“We have kids stepping up in a lot of ways, and success can be measured in different ways,” VanDenHul said. “We had some successful things happen in the last couple weeks. We’re not where we need to be, but it’s better in Week 2 than Week 1. There’s not going to be a magic pill that we get to take. It’ll take days, it’ll take weeks, and it’ll take reps in practice.”

Take the offense, for example.

There have been seven different running backs who have carried the ball, led by Brodey Ballinger’s 66 yards over the two-game stretch.

VanDenHul said that the running backs will bust out one good run and then they’ll have one negative play.

The Panthers had 13 negative plays during last week’s game.

VanDenHul wants to see more consistency with the offense. He wants to see a running back grind out a play that may turn into negative yards and at least get back to the line of scrimmage.

“Instead of trying to run for a touchdown every time, I think sometimes that’s where we get into trouble,” VanDenHul said. “Sometimes, you have to take what they give you, and sometimes, it will only be two yards. Instead of taking the minus-3, you take the two. That’s the huge difference.”