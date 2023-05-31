Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two area teams are set to oppose one another at the South Dakota Class A softball tournament on Thursday.

Dakota Valley enters as the No. 3 seed and will take on sixth-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson. The game is set to get underway at 5:30 p.m. on Field D at Players Softball Complex in Aberdeen.

Dakota Valley blasted Sioux Falls Christian 15-0 in three innings to clinch its spot at state. The Panthers maintain a 16-8 record on the season.

Elk Point-Jefferson is 10-7 for the 2023 campaign, the inaugural state-sanctioned season for South Dakota high school softball.

The Huskies nearly equaled Dakota Valley's run output in the SoDak 16 round to get to state. EP-J beat Wagner 14-1 at Wagner High School.

Elk-Point Jefferson has turned its season around since starting 0-4 and has won seven of its last eight games under head coach Jessie Stouffer.

Half of EP-J's 16-person roster are seniors. That group included pitcher Danica Torrez, infielders Alyssa Chytka, Josie Curry and Grace Schuh along with outfielders Sophia Giorgio, Jezmarie Stultz-Praster and Grace Griffin.

Giorgio is hitting for an average of .611 for the season to represent the team high. Curry and Griffin share the team lead in RBIs with 27 apiece.

Dakota Valley enters state fresh off a three-inning no-hitter tossed by senior pitcher Emma Wiese.

The Panthers boast a deep, well-balanced lineup that saw six of its first seven hitters reach and score in the SoDak 16 win over Sioux Falls Christian.

Senior infielder Logan Miller leads the Dakota Valley lineup with a season batting average in excess of .660 over 88 plate appearances for head coach TC Weinandt.

Freshman Brennan Trotter leads Dakota Valley in RBIs with 26. Miller is second on the Panthers in RBIs with 25, and Wiese has 23.

The sides met early on in the season, one of the first two games for both teams, and Dakota Valley mounted a 22-7 win at Elk Point-Jefferson High School.

The Panthers have seemingly recovered since hitting a late-season slump in dropping four of five games from May 6 to the 20th. Since then, however, Dakota Valley has won three in a row and out-scored opponents 41-3 over that span.