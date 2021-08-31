Dakota Valley will have 21 new starters, but there's some experience on the roster

NORTH SIOUX CITY — It’s not uncommon for a football coach to tinker with a team from season-to-season.
Dakota Valley High School coach Jeff VanDenHul has been busy with adjusting his roster throughout the summer.
The Panthers, who went 6-4 in 2020, returned just one starter from last season. That starter is offensive lineman Evan VanScoyk, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior.
Don’t let that fact fool you. Dakota Valley has players coming back who played during the 10-game season, but they just didn’t start on the first snap offensively and defensively.
VanDenHul hasn’t panicked about having just one starter among the 22 offensive and defensive positions, including all 11 positions on defense.
He’s learned throughout his coaching career to adapt.
“I don't think you get into wholesale changes because you want the kids to come into the season with some familiarity, and that puts you into a better situation,” VanDenHul said. “So our kids came into the summer and they're able to learn and pick up fast because it's a lot of the same things that we were doing the previous year. You fix what you want to fix, but you leave the main parts all intact.”
Even though the Panthers will send out 11 new starters on defense when they take on Tri-Valley on Aug. 27, there were some impact players who returned.
For example, senior J.J. Mayer had seven total tackles — five unassisted and two assisted — as the Panthers defensive end.
Panthers outside linebacker Ben Stokesbary, defensive end Mason Albenisius and defensive end Charlie d’Auguste all recorded three unassisted tackles. Albenisius also had a tackle for loss and a sack.
Stokesbary also picked off a pass.
Connor Maltas also had a tackle-for-loss and a sack as a sophomore lineman.
Then, in the secondary, there’s junior Randy Rosenquist, who intercepted a pass and recorded seven solo tackles on the season.
VanDenHul hopes Rosenquist can have a breakout season, starting some momentum for what could be an impactful junior year on the gridiron and basketball court.
“He's just one of those cases that things come easy to him,” the Panthers coach said. “I shouldn't say they come easy to him because he worked hard at it, but he makes things look easy because he's always in the right spot and he's always doing the right thing and he needs just a playmaker.”
In all, the Panthers’ defense allowed an average of 184 rushing yards per game while opponents got 125 passing yards per game.
The Panthers allowed 25.1 ppg last season, and that included allowing 40 points in three games (Week 2 vs. Yankton, Week 8 vs. Vermillion and Week 10 vs. Madison).
Even though the defense had its faults, VanDenHul thought it did two things well: Tackling and forcing turnovers.
The Panthers did all that with a new defensive coordinator. Lee Macklem was once a position coach, but was promoted to defensive coordinator last season.
He’ll return in his second season handling the defense, and VanDenHul has seen a good rapport between Macklem and the student-athletes.
“I think it's just a familiarity all around, between him being less familiar with being a defensive coordinator and learning the ins and outs,” VanDenHul said. “It's a big adjustment coming up from a coach position to taking over a whole half of a football game. And all of his assistant coaches on the defensive side were new last year. So it was a steep learning curve for him last year. He did a good job with it.”
VanDenHul hopes that the defense can put together more takeaways and continue to be good tacklers going into 2021.
Offensive line goes into shuffle
Van Scoyk has had the discussion with VanDenHul about having to play different positions on the offensive line.
VanDenHul trusts that Van Scoyk can move form side-to-side, and from guard to tackle or even center.
Other linemen, however, will have to learn one spot first before having the potential to be shuffled around, like a Van Scoyk.
“We have certain kids that we give them one position to learn, and the reason we can do that with a VanScoyk and move them around a little bit is because he's going to be a returning starter,” VanDenHul said. “So he's already comfortable at one spot. So it's pretty easy to move him if needed. But usually we try to take the kid and we put them at one position on the offensive line and we don't move them too much because they are all different.”
Those big boys will be assigned to protect quarterbacks Brodey Ballinger and Ethan Anema.
Anema made two completions for 86 yards.
VanDenHul hasn’t announced who will be the quarterback.
One of the key factors VanDenHul will look for between the two is leadership.
“Everything's on the table,” VanDenHul said. “When you have to fill this many positions, you don't take anything off the table because you don't want to limit yourself.
They're all good athletes and they're all good football players, but it's who can make the play? Who are the kids going to look to when the chips are down? Sometimes it has more to do with the off-the-football stuff, the intangibles, than it does about playing the game of football.”