Dakota Valley will have 21 new starters, but there's some experience on the roster

“We have certain kids that we give them one position to learn, and the reason we can do that with a VanScoyk and move them around a little bit is because he's going to be a returning starter,” VanDenHul said. “So he's already comfortable at one spot. So it's pretty easy to move him if needed. But usually we try to take the kid and we put them at one position on the offensive line and we don't move them too much because they are all different.”

Those big boys will be assigned to protect quarterbacks Brodey Ballinger and Ethan Anema.

Anema made two completions for 86 yards.

VanDenHul hasn’t announced who will be the quarterback.

One of the key factors VanDenHul will look for between the two is leadership.

“Everything's on the table,” VanDenHul said. “When you have to fill this many positions, you don't take anything off the table because you don't want to limit yourself.

They're all good athletes and they're all good football players, but it's who can make the play? Who are the kids going to look to when the chips are down? Sometimes it has more to do with the off-the-football stuff, the intangibles, than it does about playing the game of football.”

