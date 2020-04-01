DANA MILBANK: Massie epitomizes anti-government culture nurtured by Republicans

"Newt Gingrich gave them the theme that the best thing they can do is discredit government and blow up all of government," Ornstein told me Friday as Massie perpetrated his shenanigans. Massie, he said, "is a monster created by their deliberate attempt to get people to have contempt for government and institutions that are part of government." That contempt gave rise to Trump, but it also remade the Republican caucus in Congress.

Massie boasts that Trump named him a co-chair of his reelection campaign in Kentucky, and Trump has retweeted Massie and said that Massie is "doing a great job" and is "so good."

No longer. Some on both sides complained about flaws in the legislation during Friday's debate. And there's much in the bill to dislike; particularly outrageous is the decision to give the District of Columbia only about $500 million, while less populous and less affected states each get $1.2 billion. But the alternative to the hard-fought compromise -- doing nothing -- was unthinkable. Massie's protest served only to turn the House chamber into a petri dish.