DANA MILBANK: Republicans worry more about Michael Flynn than police brutality

"The Democrats want to defund, dismantle and abolish the police," alleged Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., though the bill proposes no such thing. He called antifa a "terrorist organization that has taken over six city blocks in Seattle" and accused Democrats of "allowing rapes, robberies and all sorts of acts to occur under the name of 'peaceful protests.'"

After enduring lengthy debates on amendments concerning Flynn and antifa, Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., who is African American, had had enough. "I am absolutely sitting here offended and angry as hell," he said. Speaking as "a black male . . . who was a victim of excessive force, who has a black son," he addressed Republicans in raw terms. "To my colleagues, especially the ones that keep introducing amendments that are a tangent and a distraction from what we're talking about, you all are white males, you've never lived in my shoes," he said. "If you are opposed to this legislation, let's just have the vote. But please do not come into this committee room and make a mockery of the pain that exists in my community."