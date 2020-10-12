DANA MILBANK: Sure, send our kids back to unsafe schools, even though it isn't 'in the best interest of anyone'

Trogisch has sharp elbows, but he is beloved by students, teachers and parents -- and effective. A few years ago, D.C. gave him the task of saving a primary and middle school that faced closure because of underenrollment; both are now oversubscribed.

But administrators' views of Trogisch changed when he raised persistent questions to top administrators about air-quality problems in his elementary school, with its creaky radiators and window AC units and mold problems. To reopen classrooms safely, experts say, ventilation systems must be able to replace air at least three times per hour, and ideally six. In most schools it's about 1.5 -- and undoubtedly worse in Trogisch's school.

D.C. provided him no answers (it promises to use high-quality air filters, which are of limited use if air doesn't circulate). When anxious teachers pressed visiting contractors for answers, they threatened to call the police. "We've had ventilation problems for years," parent Cedric Hendricks, head of the Local School Advisory Team, tells me.

The School Without Walls student government complained that Trogisch's removal "destabilizes the school community in this already chaotic time." The parents association has demanded Trogisch's reinstatement.