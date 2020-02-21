Daughter plans a wedding without a marriage license

DEAR ABBY: My daughter, "Heidi," is 39. She is successful, owns her own business and lives with her boyfriend of five years. I'll call him Rick. They have two beautiful boys, 3 and 18 months. She has decided to tie the knot with Rick with a nice, somewhat big wedding.

As Heidi has gotten older, she has been changing into a different person. She has become self-centered and controlling, and she puts Rick down cruelly at times. I think he's a good guy, but maybe just not for her. I really don't know because I stay out of their lives.

What's making me uncomfortable is, my daughter has told only me that she's doing all this wedding stuff without getting an actual marriage license. I don't even know if Rick is aware. I looked this up and saw that some people are now having what's called "commitment ceremonies." When I tried to talk to her about it, she became defensive, cut me off, and then sent me a long, nasty email. So now I just step back.