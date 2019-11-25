Daytime babysitter makes herself too much at home

We're not sure what to do from now on. Is it rude to go into another neighborhood when there is no trick-or-treating in your own? What are families who live in areas with no trick-or-treating or who live in unsafe neighborhoods supposed to do? -- TRICKED, BUT NOT TREATED

DEAR TRICKED: Whoever wrote that note must have been the neighborhood witch. It is NOT unusual for parents who live in neighborhoods such as yours to bring their children to more populated areas to trick or treat. It happens every Halloween. Don't let it get you down.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were married in college and now have two adult, college-educated daughters. We have worked hard, and we own a successful business. Unfortunately, my husband has been in and out of the hospital for the last eight years. When he's not in the hospital, he's very active and involved with the family. However, his almost-yearly hospitalizations take their toll on all of us.

My question: What role should his parents (in their 80s) play in his health-care decisions? They say he's their son and they have a right. I have said I and our daughters will help him to make those decisions. Am I wrong? This has been bothering me and my daughters for eight long years! -- WHOSE CHOICE IN THE WEST

DEAR WHOSE CHOICE: The choice of who should make his health-care decisions should he be unable to do it for himself should be your HUSBAND'S. Those wishes should be formalized in a health-care directive and shared with family members. Once someone becomes an adult, the responsibility for carrying out those wishes usually rests with one's spouse or children rather than one's parents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0